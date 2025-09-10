Britney Spears Is Focused on 'Slowly Building Trust' With Teenage Sons Amid Concerns for Her Mental Health
Britney Spears’ estrangement from her sons, Sean, 19, and Jayden Federline, 18, wasn’t by choice — and after years of little contact, their relationship was severely impacted.
Despite concerns about her mental health, sources close to the pop icon revealed in a new interview that she is working hard to reestablish a connection with her children.
'They Want Their Mom in Their Lives'
“The boys are maturing, and they want their mom in their lives, and Britney is really happy about that,” a source dished to a news outlet. “She’s so grateful to have them in her life. She feels whole again.”
Jayden reportedly spent time with his mom between January and April, when he stayed at her home in Los Angeles. “He always knew they’d find their way back to each other eventually, but he’s grateful that it happened sooner than later. They fell right into the swing of things like the old days,” a second source shared.
'Slowly Building More Trust'
Sean, however, has taken more time to reignite a healthy relationship with his mom. Although he visited Britney multiple times when his younger brother was staying with her, Sean remains cautious.
“[He and Britney are] slowly building more trust. Britney respects his wishes and is being very thoughtful of his [feelings],” the first source shared. “They’re focusing on communication without judgment of one another.”
The insider continued, “They’ve both been through different challenges with Britney. Jayden’s healing process is a little further along than Preston’s.”
Britney Spears' Sons Are Aware of Her Mental Health Struggles
The second source mentioned how the “Womanizer” singer is “much happier with them in her life” despite both sons being privy to her mental health struggles. “Preston and Jayden do feel concerned about their mom at times. They’re aware of her struggles, both past and present, and they want the best for her and know that having a relationship with her will help matters,” the insider stated.
Britney Spears Dances With Piles of Dog P--- on Her Floor
In recent videos posted to her Instagram, Britney could be seen dancing in her mansion with piles of dog p--- on the floor. According to an insider, the “Toxic” artist is “having an episode right now, and we are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years.”
Another source told a news outlet that Britney’s friends and family are “terrified for her future,” adding, “Her house is a mess. She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function.”