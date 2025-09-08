Britney Spears 'Is Having An Episode' and 'Not Acting Like an Adult,' Claims Source: Star's Loved Ones Are 'Terrified for Her Future'

Article continues below advertisement

While Britney Spears seems to be in good spirits in her countless Instagram posts, an insider claimed that behind closed doors, the singer's loved ones believe she's going through a seriously tough time. "She's having an episode right now, and we are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years," one source alleged of the pop star's recent behavior, which includes posting naked photos and speaking in random accents.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Sparks Concerns

Source: @britneyspears/instagram A source said Britney Spears' inner circle is 'terrified for her future' as she's having 'an episode right now.'

"Those close to her have seen this over and over again, and though it is monitored, they aren't going to make any type of intervention," the source told a news outlet. Another insider from Spears' inner circle said they're "worried" and "terrified for her future" since she's "not doing well at all." The source noted how in some of her social media posts, you can see how messy the mom-of-two's home is. "She doesn't clean up after the dogs, she doesn't have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn't functioning like an adult would function," they shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Spears Doesn't Trust Her Family

Source: mega The mom-of-two claimed she was mistreated while under her father Jamie's conservatorship.

The 43-year-old was under her father Jamie Spears' conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, but she claimed she was mistreated the whole time. Britney cut ties from her father and also isn't on good terms with sister Jamie Lynn Spears and has a complicated relationship with her mom, Lynne Spears. "I’ve felt like half the world was shady to me for some reason energetically, and I think it’s because I stopped dreaming the way I used to, and I had no spiritual connection," the Woman in Me author expressed in a recent social post.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @samasghari/instagram The singer's relationship with Sam Asghari spanned from 2016 to 2023.

Spears then targeted those who have done her wrong in the past, spilling, "But let me tell you guys a secret... to those who are listening, because believe it or not, those closest to you sometimes will be the main ones to do whatever they can to stop you from having the life you deserve, even lie to you. If I told you guys you wouldn’t believe me and it’s not something I ever want to share 🌹😜😜🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️." The "Womanizer" crooner used to have some guidance at home due to her relationship with Sam Asghari, but they split in 2023 and finalized their divorce the following year.

Is Britney Spears Single?

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The star is known for posting scantily clad videos on social media.