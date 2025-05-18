Britney Spears Nearly Slips Out of Her See-Through Nightgown in Scandalous Photos

The singer looked stunning in her see-through nightgown with blue panties underneath.

Though the pop icon’s assets nearly made a full slip out of her triangle-shaped top, the damsel in distress acted unfazed and continued to film.

Britney Spears looked petite and fit in a new Instagram video , where she wore a nude see-through nightgown.

The singer looked like a damsel in distress as her nipple popped out.

At the beginning of her video, Spears wore nude gloves to match her sultry garment, which showed off her toned midsection and blue panties underneath the mesh fabric. She later switched to a pair of black gloves as she spun around to flaunt her racy look.

As she adjusted her nightgown, the “Womanizer” songstress’ nipple popped out, but she quickly flipped her long blonde hair to cover the scandalous mishap.

Like many of her Instagram captions, Spears wrote a questionable message to her 41.8 million followers.