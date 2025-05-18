Britney Spears Nearly Slips Out of Her See-Through Nightgown in Scandalous Photos
Britney Spears looked petite and fit in a new Instagram video, where she wore a nude see-through nightgown.
Though the pop icon’s assets nearly made a full slip out of her triangle-shaped top, the damsel in distress acted unfazed and continued to film.
Britney Spears Faces Nip Slip
At the beginning of her video, Spears wore nude gloves to match her sultry garment, which showed off her toned midsection and blue panties underneath the mesh fabric. She later switched to a pair of black gloves as she spun around to flaunt her racy look.
As she adjusted her nightgown, the “Womanizer” songstress’ nipple popped out, but she quickly flipped her long blonde hair to cover the scandalous mishap.
Like many of her Instagram captions, Spears wrote a questionable message to her 41.8 million followers.
Britney Spears Mentions Conservatorship in Instagram Caption
“Last time I wore an actual nightgown out was a La Perla nightgown at a premiere with Colin Farrell... I wonder why conservatorship had me wear three layers of tights for 20 years hmmm,” she posted underneath her video.
Spears is currently free from her legally binding conservatorship after it ended in November 2021. It was initially instituted in 2008 by her father, Jamie Spears, after the superstar displayed severe signs of stress.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Britney Spears' Leaked Voicmail Revealed
The musical icon briefly discussed her conservatorship in an alleged leaked voicemail shared in a TikTok video from this May.
“I’m not saying no,” Britney said about creating more music. “I just don’t know what I want. It’s been almost 20 years since I’ve gotten to have this much genuine freedom.”
“And there’s still a part of me that thinks if I do use my freedom, there will be consequences,” she continued. “An entire new album is overwhelming for me — and don’t even get me started on a tour.”
Britney Spears Forced to Perform During Her Conservatorship
Britney is right to be careful about creating and releasing new music, as the star was forced to perform during her conservatorship, revealing to a judge in 2021 that her management threatened her in 2018 if she didn’t perform all 31 of her international shows of her Piece Of Me tour.
“My management said if I don’t do this tour, I will have to find an attorney, and by contract, my own management could sue me if I didn’t follow through with the tour,” she told the court.
“It was very threatening and scary,” Britney added. “And with the conservatorship, I couldn’t even get my own attorney. So out of fear, I went ahead and I did the tour.”