Britney Spears Alleged Voicemail Leaked: Singer Says She Doesn't 'Know What I Want' in Cryptic Message

An alleged voicemail of Britney Spears leaked on TikTok , and the content of it has her fans buzzing.

According to @britneyj.spears, a new TikTok account that popped up recently, Spears left someone a voicemail discussing something her fans have been vying for — new music.

“I’m not saying no,” Spears allegedly is heard saying, “I just don’t know what I want. It’s been almost 20 years since I’ve gotten to have this much genuine freedom, and there’s still a part of me that thinks if I do use my freedom, there will be consequences. An entire new album is overwhelming for me — and don’t even get me started on a tour.”

When someone commented asking for them to “please give the source” as they felt it “sounds like AI,” the account answered with the following: “I’m not responding to comments because I can’t tell you who my source is but also I will be deleting any other comments saying Britney is an imposter or AI.”