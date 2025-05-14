Britney Spears Alleged Voicemail Leaked: Singer Says She Doesn't 'Know What I Want' in Cryptic Message
An alleged voicemail of Britney Spears leaked on TikTok, and the content of it has her fans buzzing.
Inside the Voicemail
According to @britneyj.spears, a new TikTok account that popped up recently, Spears left someone a voicemail discussing something her fans have been vying for — new music.
“I’m not saying no,” Spears allegedly is heard saying, “I just don’t know what I want. It’s been almost 20 years since I’ve gotten to have this much genuine freedom, and there’s still a part of me that thinks if I do use my freedom, there will be consequences. An entire new album is overwhelming for me — and don’t even get me started on a tour.”
When someone commented asking for them to “please give the source” as they felt it “sounds like AI,” the account answered with the following: “I’m not responding to comments because I can’t tell you who my source is but also I will be deleting any other comments saying Britney is an imposter or AI.”
A Leaked Album
The account also shared an alleged tracklist for a leaked album with song titles including “Free Woman,” “Piece of Me (2025)” and “Scandalous,” an alleged duet with Chappell Roan.
Since sharing the info they posted, the account has been deleted, but TikTok user @keepitash captured it all.
Is it AI or Really Britney Spears?
Fans were quick to chime in, with one person stating Spears will “never perform again” and fans will be getting “no album, no music" in the future.
“We need to accept it and move on to other artists,” they added. “As a real fan, I would rather she just be happy and retire than push to have an album she would be forced to do,” another TikTok user stated. Still, others discussed the validity of the voicemail, with some believing it, while others insisted they think it’s fake and AI-generated.
Is Britney Spears Going to Law School?
As OK! reported, Spears recently dressed as a schoolgirl on Instagram and said she wanted to “fit the part” as she was now “doing law school.”
"Britney loves learning and exploring new possibilities, but she hasn’t taken any formal steps toward law school at this time," an insider revealed after her post.
Another source explained she’s “always been imaginative and full of ideas.”
"She’s rediscovering herself on her own terms,” they added. “That deserves support, not skepticism. Let her explore. If law school makes her feel powerful or curious, why not? It’s not about passing the bar. It’s about finding joy again."
Still, another insider noted Spears “gets inspired by the people around her.”
"It’s not unusual for Britney to think out loud with her fans," they elaborated. "That doesn’t mean she’s enrolling tomorrow — it just means something sparked her interest."