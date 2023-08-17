Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's 10 Cutest Moments Together Before Explosive Split
Posing For a Mirror Selfie
Britney Spears is not as tall as most women in Hollywood, so she always loved it when her 188 centimeters tall now-estranged husband, Sam Asghari, made her look long-legged!
"The pics I’ve taken while out with Hesam I’ve always looked just as tall or taller with him … so this pic was pretty," she captioned the post.
Night in Vegas
The Princess of Pop and her then-beau enjoyed a night out in Las Vegas, saying that they were "devil in disguise" as they sported their masquerade masks.
Birthday Selfie With Sam Asghari
Spears uploaded a carousel of photos to mark Asghari's birthday on March 5. In one of the snaps, the personal trainer showed off his selfie-ready pose while his then-wife flashed a grin beside him.
Snuggles
Spears and Asghari took their love sky high in the black-and-white picture the "Toxic" singer uploaded to wish him a happy birthday.
Tricks
Instead of four-leaf clovers, Spears found an ear-shaped lettuce that was almost as big as Asaghari's ear!
"Ear made out of lettuce in French Polynesia," she wrote.
Blooming Like a Flower Field
Spears and Asghari captured their intimate moments together in an Instagram video while taking their followers to one of their home's best features!
"Ok so I’m proud of my flowers!!!" she wrote. "I’ve been pretty modest about my home !!! I’m redesigning my house !!! I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday!!! Have a brilliant day my friends and godspeed."
Getting Intimate in the Middle of the Sea
The then-couple took themselves on a special yacht trip during which Spears surprised her husband. They also shared a smooch in the clip!
Workout Buddies
Spears and Asghari had the best way to make workouts look easy. In their photos and videos on Instagram, they shared their fitness journey while working out together. They also did a lot of turns and dips to achieve that perfect physique!
Getting Silly
Spears and Asghari always had time to show their quirky side. The then-couple shared quality cuddle time and recorded the moment with a selfie under the sun!
Sunny Days
The "Gimme More" singer gave Asghari a sweet kiss on the cheek while they treated themselves to some "vitamin sea"!