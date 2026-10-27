Britney Spears Slams Unnamed Ex-Husband for Walking Out and 'Leaving' Her at Home Whenever She Tried to Discuss Emotional Topics
Oct. 27 2026, Published 11:17 a.m. ET
Britney Spears is opening up about her past relationships and how she processes difficult experiences.
The "Toxic" singer took to Instagram to share a lengthy, since-deleted October 19 post in which she criticized an unnamed ex-husband for allegedly leaving her alone whenever she tried to talk about serious topics.
The pop star also jumped between topics ranging from shopping and pop culture to trauma and her relationship with God.
In her candid post, Spears suggested that a former husband was dismissive whenever she attempted to discuss emotional matters.
"When 'matters of the heart' arise and a woman cares," she wrote, recalling his alleged response: "BE ANGEL 😇 BE ANGEL IM GOING HOME. He would immediately leave me at the house and that was that."
Britney Spears Recalls Former Husband's Behavior
Spears has been married three times, but the pop star did not identify which former husband she was discussing.
Her first marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander was annulled in 2004 after just 55 hours.
Later that year, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. The couple divorced in 2007.
Spears subsequently married actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari in June 2022. Their marriage ended in divorce after Asghari filed in August 2023.
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Britney Spears Reflects on Trauma and Faith
Elsewhere in the post, Spears moved between observations about fashion, pop culture and her personal experiences.
She complimented shoes she associated with Justin Bieber, referenced the classic film The Sword in the Stone, and mentioned Taylor Swift.
However, the singer eventually returned to a more introspective subject.
"I feel like my mind has awakened and I'm starting to realize my real heart and mind," Spears wrote. "Trauma can f--- you up, you know... but I feel God, and that's all that matters at this point."
The Grammy winner also shared an unconventional reflection on faith, writing, "Did you know God is meaner than the devil 😈..... I'm sticking with God."
Britney Spears Has Been Married 3 Times
Spears then shifted to another memory, recalling how he would randomly ask, "WHICH ONE ☝️ ????"
She connected the remark to a recent shopping experience, writing, "Well f--- folks, I saw all these beautiful little purses here in this ADORABLE SHOP... WHICH F------ ONE DO U THINK??"
"Stay safe ladies and gentlemen!!!" she oddly added.