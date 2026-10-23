Famous Celebrity Marriages That Ended in Less Than a Year: From Britney Spears and Jason Alexander to Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Article continues below advertisement

Forever was not in the cards for these former celebrity couples, whose marriages ended in less than a year. Hollywood has long played matchmaker for some of its biggest stars, turning costars and industry connections into real-life romances. But not every celebrity couple found their happily ever after, and some marriages ended before reaching their first anniversary.

Article continues below advertisement

Amelia Warner and Colin Farrell

Source: MEGA Amelia Warner and Colin Farrell's marriage lasted less than a year.

Amelia Warner and Colin Farrell began their whirlwind romance after they first met at the premiere of the movie Quills. They later surprised fans when they married in a non-legally binding ceremony during a trip to Tahiti in 2001. However, the twosome ended their union four months later.

Article continues below advertisement

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito

Source: MEGA Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito got engaged in October 2006.

Two months after their representatives confirmed their engagement in October 2006, Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Esposito exchanged vows in a low-key wedding ceremony in the South of France. In May 2004, Esposito filed for divorce from the A Star Is Born actor, citing irreconcilable differences. "It was just something that happened," Cooper told Howard Stern in 2011. "The good thing is, we both realized it... Sometimes you just realize it."

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

Source: MEGA Britney Spears has been married three times.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander's 55-hour union, which began during a New Year's trip to Las Vegas in 2004, remains one of Hollywood's shortest marriages. Spears' team said in the annulment papers, "Plaintiff Spears lacked understanding of her actions to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage." The "Toxic" songstress also wrote about her marriage to Alexander in her memoir The Woman in Me, saying the duo "got s---faced." "I don't even remember that night at all, but from what I've pieced together, he and I lounged around the hotel room and stayed up late watching movies — Mona Lisa Smile and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre — then had the brilliant idea of going to A Little White Chapel at three thirty in the morning," Spears penned, later adding she was simply drunk and bored when she said, "I do."

Article continues below advertisement

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman

Source: MEGA Carmen Electra also shared a brief romance with Prince.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman were married for nine days in 1998. The former professional wrestler initiated their split by filing for divorce, citing "fraud" and "unsound mind" as the reasons behind the decision. Although they later reconciled, they ultimately divorced in the spring of 1999. The Scary Movie actress later said her relationship with Rodman was "just too hard to continue." "I just remember looking at myself in the mirror, I was at home and I didn't recognize myself. I had bags under my eyes. My face was puffy. And I'm in my 20s, and I thought like, 'It's got to stop.' It has to stop," Electra, who said the split was not an easy decision, shared in a May episode of the "Legally Goff" podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Drew Barrymore and Jeremy Thomas

Source: MEGA Drew Barrymore has been married three times.

Drew Barrymore was only 19 when she married then-31-year-old Jeremy Thomas in 1994. However, their union came to an end when the 50 First Dates actress filed for dissolution of marriage 39 days later. "He needed the marriage, and I stupidly agreed to it," she told the Rolling Stone. "We were married for six weeks, and we were only together for, like, two days of it. It was such a joke. The whole thing was a f------ lie. The press lied about it, we lied about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green

Source: MEGA Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman finalized their divorce in 2016.

Barrymore had another short-lived marriage to Tom Green. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, Calif., in July 2001 and went their separate ways in December of the same year. "Drew is a wonderful woman. I love her very much. I wish our marriage could have worked out. I wish her much happiness," Green said at the time after submitting the divorce papers.

Article continues below advertisement

Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen

Source: MEGA Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen married and divorced within a year.

Elisabeth Moss and Fred Armisen never made it to their first wedding anniversary as they filed for divorce in September 2010 after 11 months of marriage. "I think I was a terrible husband; I think I'm a terrible boyfriend," Armisen said in an interview after the split.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian is dating Lewis Hamilton.

Article continues below advertisement

Mario Lopez and Ali Landry

Source: MEGA Mario Lopez married Courtney Lopez in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have moved on with other people.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth dated on and off for roughly nine years before they tied the knot in December 2018. They split in August 2019 after eight months of marriage. "Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Hemsworth wrote on Instagram at the time. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

Article continues below advertisement

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike

Source: MEGA Nicolas Cage has been married to Riko Shibata since 2021.

Just four days after marrying Erika Koike in March 2019, Nicolas Cage filed for divorce, claiming they were both intoxicated when they eloped in Las Vegas. He also cited "lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage," as well as Koike's criminal history, as reasons for the filing.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicolas Cage and Lisa Marie Presley

Source: MEGA Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023.

Like his marriage to Koike, Cage's 2002 wedded life with Lisa Marie Presley was short-lived, lasting just 107 days. "I'm sad about this, but we shouldn't have been married in the first place. It was a big mistake," Presley said in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock

Source: MEGA Pamela Anderson reportedly refused to sign a prenuptial agreement.

Article continues below advertisement

Renée Zellweger and Kenny Chesney

Source: MEGA Renée Zellweger has been in a long-term relationship with Ant Anstead.

There was no wedding anniversary for Renée Zellweger and Kenny Chesney, whose whirlwind romance fell apart after just four months in 2005. While Zellweger cited "fraud" as the reason for the split, she clarified the term was simply a legal language. "I would personally be very grateful for your support in refraining from drawing derogatory, hurtful, sensationalized or untrue conclusions and greatly appreciate your understanding that we hope to experience this transition as privately as possible," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray

Source: MEGA Sophia Bush was married to Grant Hughes for 13 months.