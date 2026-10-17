NEWS Britney Spears Says She 'Used to Be Extremely Smart' as She Plays Her First Game of Scrabble in 13 Years Source: MEGA; UNSPLASH Britney Spears' first game in 13 years did not end as planned, prompting her to quit in anger after losing. Joshua Sila Oct. 17 2026, Updated 2:36 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Britney Spears wasn't happy with how her first Scrabble match in 13 years turned out, admitting she threw in the towel after her opponent beat her. "Shortest game I ever played … I quit. I was p----- as h--- because he won," Spears wrote in an October Instagram post, sharing a photo of the completed board.

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Spears Admits She Has Some Catching Up to Do

Source: UNSPLASH Britney Spears said her opponent was 'extremely good.'

The pop star was less than impressed with her performance, though she gave her opponent credit for knowing his way around the game. "He was extremely good … Wise a--," she continued, adding, "My first time in 13 years, so I have a lot of catching up to do." Spears was equally blunt about her own playing skills, writing, "I literally sucked." Still, she suggested her past performances had been considerably more impressive. "Most of my games used to last 6 to 7 hours," the singer revealed before adding, "I actually used to be extremely smart."

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The Singer Shared a Glimpse of Her Love of Nature

Source: MEGA Britney Spears praised Italy's beautiful scenery.

Away from the game, Spears turned her attention to nature. "The garden is absolutely beautiful in Italy," she declared, adding that she had started dreaming again. The "Toxic" singer also revealed that she planned to keep some of her photographs for herself, writing that she is "being selfish and framing them for my home for my eyes only."

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Spears' Previously Posted an Unusual Scrabble Board

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/ INSTAGRAM Britney Spears previously shared a cryptic Scrabble board in 2021 during her conservatorship, fueling fan speculation.

This isn't the first time the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker has shared a Scrabble-themed post on social media. In February 2021, while under her conservatorship, Spears posted a Scrabble board that sparked speculation among fans. That earlier board looked very different from the conventional layout in her latest post. Spears challenged her followers, "Can you find a word that isn't actually a word ???? Sometimes it's fun to make ones up 😜🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!" The board included unusual arrangements and backward spellings, including "TIUQ" (QUIT backward) and "AMGOD" (DOGMA backward).

The Post Sent Fans Scrambling for Answers

Source: MEGA Fans speculated the cryptic board contained hidden messages, though Britney Spears never confirmed the theory.