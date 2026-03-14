Britney Spears Breaks Her Silence: Everything She Said About Her Conservatorship and Bid for Freedom

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The Toll the Conservatorship Took on Britney Spears' Mental Health

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' conservatorship began in 2008.

Britney Spears fought for her freedom for years. Appearing before Judge Brenda Penny in a June 2021 hearing, the "Toxic" singer expressed she had been in shock and traumatized by the conservatorship, which was filed by her father, Jamie Spears, in February 2008 amid her public mental health crises. "I just want my life back," she added, explaining she wanted to end the "abusive" conservatorship "without having to be evaluated." "And it's been 13 years. And it's enough. It's been a long time since I've owned my money. And it's my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested," she continued in her 24-minute statement. "Again, it makes no sense whatsoever for the state of California to sit back and literally watch me with their own two eyes, make a living for so many people, and pay so many people, trucks and buses on the road with me and be told, I'm not good enough. But I'm great at what I do. And I allow these people to control what I do, ma'am. And it's enough. It makes no sense at all."

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Britney Spears Wanted 'Changes'

Source: MEGA The conservatorship lasted 13 years.

In her court statement, Britney said she wanted changes "going forward." "I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated, again, if I want to end the conservatorship. Ma'am, I didn't know I could petition the conservatorship to end it," she told the judge. "I'm sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn't know that. But honestly, but I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I've done more than enough. I don't feel like I should even be in room with anyone to offend me by trying to question my capacity of intelligence, whether I need to be in this stupid conservatorship or not. I've done more than enough." In her bid to end the arrangement, Britney declared she "deserve[s] to have a life" as she "worked [her] whole life." Although she knew she deserved a break, she reportedly felt "like there is a crutch here." She added, "And I feel open and I'm okay to talk to you today about it. But I wish I could stay with you on the phone forever, because when I get off the phone with you, all of a sudden all I hear all these no's — no, no, no. And then all of a sudden I get I feel ganged up on and I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone. And I'm tired of feeling alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does, by having a child, a family, any of those things, and more so. And that's all I wanted to say to you. And thank you so much for letting me speak to you today."

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The Conservatorship 'Robbed' Britney Spears' Freedom

Source: MEGA Britney Spears released the book in October 2023.

Britney offered additional insight about her conservatorship in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me. According to the "…Baby One More Time" singer, the program "stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child." "I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me," she continued. She emphasized that being denied freedom made her feel as though she was constantly "vacillating between being a little girl and being a teenager and being a woman." "There was no way to behave like an adult, since they wouldn't treat me like an adult, so I would regress and act like a little girl; but then my adult self would step back in – only my world didn't allow me to be an adult," she remarked. "The woman in me was pushed down for a long time. They wanted me to be wild onstage, the way they told me to be, and to be a robot the rest of the time." Britney elaborated, "I felt like I was being deprived of those good secrets of life – those fundamental supposed sins of indulgence and adventure that make us human. They wanted to take away that specialness and keep everything as rote as possible. It was death to my creativity as an artist."

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Britney Spears Lost Her Sense of Identity

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' fans launched the #FreeBritney movement to support her bid to end her conservatorship.

Elsewhere in her memoir, Britney recalled having freedom in her "old life." "…The freedom to make my own decisions, to set my own agenda, to wake up and decide how I wanted to spend the day," she wrote. "Even the hard days were my hard days. Once I gave up the fight, in my new life, I would wake up each morning and ask one question: 'What are we doing?' And then I would do what I was told." Britney then compared herself to a "sort of child-robot," stating, "I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself."

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What Happened After She Got Her Freedom Back

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was recently arrested for DUI.

For Britney, her freedom gave back her womanhood. "In my forties, I'm trying things for what feels like the first time. I feel like the woman in me was pushed down for so long. Now, finally, I'm roaring back to life," she wrote in The Woman in Me. "When I regained my freedom, that was my cue to step out onto dry land – and, any time I want, to take vacations, sip a cocktail, drive my car, go to a resort or stare out at the ocean."

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Britney Spears 'Waited 13 Years and Counting' for Her Freedom

Source: MEGA Britney Spears dished about her family in her memoir.

The "If You Seek Amy" singer shared an article titled "Infusing education with heart" in a September 2021 Instagram post as she talked about waiting to reclaim her freedom. "Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else... I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!!" she wrote, telling fans, "No ... you're not alone and no ... you're not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it's TOO LATE !!!! I've waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!"

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How the Conservatorship Affected Britney Spears' Creative Process

Source: MEGA Britney Spears said her father, Jamie Spears, took advantage of her and her career.

In 2016, Britney sat down for an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show to promote her album Glory. Host Jonathan Ross asked, "The new album, you are more involved in this musically, I understand, than previous ones? So you've taken control. You're more in control of your music than before? Why did it take you so long? Why did you wait 'til now to do it?" The blonde beauty, who was still under conservatorship at the time, responded, "Well, um, there's a lot of reasons, but I won't get into the whole story. Since the conservatorship … I felt like a lot of the things were planned for me to do and, you know, being told what to do. And I was just like, for this [album], I want to make it my baby, and I want to do it myself, and I was very strategic about the way I did it, and, um, yeah, that's why it means so much to me." The interview clip resurfaced and went viral in 2024. She also seemingly hinted at the exchange in her memoir, The Woman in Me, noting she mentioned the conservatorship in a 2016 talk show but the part "didn't make it to the air." "Huh. How interesting," she wrote in the book.

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Britney Spears Said She Suffered 'Brain Damage' From 'Traumatic Conservatorship'

Source: MEGA She called the experience 'traumatic.'