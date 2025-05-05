Is Britney Spears Actually Going to Law School? Insider Claims Singer 'Loves Learning and Exploring New Possibilities'

"Britney loves learning and exploring new possibilities, but she hasn’t taken any formal steps toward law school at this time," the source told journalist Rob Shuter.

Another source noted the mom-of-two, 43, has "always been imaginative and full of ideas."

"She’s rediscovering herself on her own terms. That deserves support, not skepticism. Let her explore," they continued. "If law school makes her feel powerful or curious, why not? It’s not about passing the bar. It’s about finding joy again."