Is Britney Spears Actually Going to Law School? Insider Claims Singer 'Loves Learning and Exploring New Possibilities'
Does Britney Spears have dreams of becoming a lawyer?
In a recent Instagram post, the singer dressed as a schoolgirl, explaining she wanted to "fit the part" since she's "doing [sic] law school" — but a source insisted that for now, her claims are more of a metaphor for starting a new chapter than a look into her career aspirations.
"Britney loves learning and exploring new possibilities, but she hasn’t taken any formal steps toward law school at this time," the source told journalist Rob Shuter.
Another source noted the mom-of-two, 43, has "always been imaginative and full of ideas."
"She’s rediscovering herself on her own terms. That deserves support, not skepticism. Let her explore," they continued. "If law school makes her feel powerful or curious, why not? It’s not about passing the bar. It’s about finding joy again."
Some fans thought the blonde beauty may have been trying to follow in Kim Kardashian's footsteps, as the reality star, 44, is in the midst of becoming a lawyer after passing the "baby bar" exam.
It's possible Kardashian's work was noticed by the "Toxic" crooner, as another source said Spears "gets inspired by the people around her."
"It’s not unusual for Britney to think out loud with her fans," the source explained. "That doesn’t mean she’s enrolling tomorrow — it just means something sparked her interest."
The pop star's claims came up in a Monday, May 5, Instagram video that showed her dancing.
"Don't worry girls this is my summer haven't been out of my house in four months about to loose [sic] my d--- mind …. …. diamonds r a girls best friend … but diamond dress will be my finest sin ….but doing law school had to dress in uniform just to make sure i fit the part !!🌹🌹🌹💋," she captioned the upload.
While she may not be hitting the books, the blonde beauty is still keeping herself busy, revealing on April 26 that she went to a pottery studio.
"My pottery class was so overwhelming !!! So many options !!! So many different colors !!! So many different sizes !!! All for a vase !!!" she wrote. "Unfortunately, on the way to car I dropped it !!! It broke and shattered and went to pieces !!! Yet my hands remain the same !!!"
In that same Instagram upload, she included a video of herself cuddling up to a giant teddy bear, which she mentioned in the caption.
"Psss yes the bear is Henry we are doing just fine !!! He’s such a wonderful listener 🙈🙈🙈🙈😂😂😂😂🔪 !!!" Spears quipped.