Brittany Cartwright Stuns in Sheer Cut-Out Dress as She Flaunts Post-Mommy Makeover Results in Mexico: Photos

Brittany Cartwright is living her best beach life, flaunting the results of her mommy makeover during a glamorous vacation in Mexico. The Vanderpump Rules alum, 37, wowed her followers in an orange maxi dress with daring cut-outs along the halter neckline, as seen in photos posted via Instagram on Sunday, January 25.

View this post on Instagram Source: @brittany/Instagram Brittany Cartwright showed off the results of her mommy makeover on vacation in Mexico.

Brittany Cartwright's Sheer Dress Turned Heads

Source: @brittany/Instagram Brittany Cartwright posed in a neon orange maxi gown that featured racy cut-outs.

The sheer gown turned heads with a daring peekaboo cutout that left her backside exposed. "Birthday girl," Cartwright captioned the series of photos. The mom-of-one also included snapshots from a sunny beach day, rocking an orange bikini top paired with a playful swim skirt.

Fans Were Obsessed With Brittany Cartwright's Look

Source: @brittany/Instagram Brittany Cartwright's dress featured sheer fabric that showed off her backside.

Fans were loving the Bravo star's confidence, flooding the comments with messages of admiration. "Orange you gorgeous 🔥!! Happy birthday bb! Can’t wait to celebrate you ❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote, while another follower added, "Happy birthday!! This will be your best year yet 🤍." "This dress really flatters you!" a third added.

Brittany Cartwright Felt 'Incredible' After Mommy Makeover

Source: @brittany/Instagram Brittany Cartwright has been focused on her fitness following her split from Jax Taylor in February 2024.

Cartwright has been focused on herself following her February 2024 split from Jax Taylor. In October 2025, she exclusively told OK! that she was in a "completely different headspace" after undergoing a mommy makeover in September. "I feel incredible. I'm still healing, but I am in such a better space with not having to deal with so much drama and being able to have fun and thrive," explained Cartwright, who shares her son, Cruz, with Taylor, 46. "It's been something I've been wanting to do for years and years and years, but I always thought I was going to have more kids. I never imagined I would be going through a divorce, so I was putting it off."

Brittany Cartwright Is 'Really Happy' With Mommy Makeover Results

Source: MEGA Brittany Cartwright was focused on boosting her self-esteem after her ex made negative comments about her body.