Single Brittany Cartwright 'Feels Incredible' After Undergoing 'Mommy Makeover': 'I'm in Such a Better Headspace'

Brittany Cartwright, who recently went under the knife for her surgery nearly one month ago, is living it up in her single era! "I'm in a completely different headspace than I was last year. I've put myself first with my 'mommy makeover,' which is new for me. I feel incredible. I'm still healing, but I am in such a better space with not having to deal with so much drama and being able to have fun and thrive," the 36-year-old, who is teaming up with Clorox to celebrate the launch of its new scent of Crisp Lemon Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, exclusively tells OK!.

Source: @brittany/instagram Brittany Cartwright spoke about the procedure on her podcast.

The reality star, who shares son Cruz with ex Jax Taylor, teased her transformation on Instagram before fully diving into what she had done on her podcast. "I did it two weeks ago. It's been something I've been wanting to do for years and years and years, but I always thought I was going to have more kids. I never imagined I would be going through a divorce, so I was putting it off," Cartwright, who split from Taylor, 46, in February 2024, shares. "This time around, it felt like the time for me to do it — and I am so happy I did. I'm still healing, I am still swollen right now, but I'm feeling good. It's something I wanted to do for myself. I wanted to feel as good on the outside as I do on the inside." For the mom-of-one, she really wanted to boost her self-esteem. "I am so proud of what my body did to create my son, and if women want to do something like this, I support them no matter what. Do what makes you happy as a woman!" she notes.

Cartwright recalls being picked on while married to Taylor, who would comment on her body in a "negative way" after giving birth to their son. "That was always in the back of my mind. Trauma comes out in different ways, and I felt like it was something I really wanted to do for myself. I'm so happy I did!" she gushes. "I already feel so much better!" "I have a newness about me, and I'm single and I want to feel good. I don't want comments from the past to make me insecure about my body," she adds. "I want to move on from everything."

Source: @brittany/instagram The star shares son Cruz with ex Jax Taylor.

The Valley star admits she was "scared" to get surgery, which included a tummy tuck, but she wanted it "so badly." "The first time I got to see my body during my post-op, I cried to my doctors. I was like, 'Thank you so much.' Some people will understand what I am talking about. It was an incredible feeling," she recalls, adding that putting on normal clothes feels amazing. "My b--- got so big after I had my son and b------feeding and weight fluctuating and stuff. It was hard and difficult to leave the house — now the anxiety of leaving my house has gone away."

Source: @brittany/instagram The Bravo star gushed about her 'mommy makeover' and how confident she feels.

Cartwright, who said she's basically a "single parent" following her divorce from Taylor, is spending a lot of time with Cruz, who was right by her side post-surgery. "When I was healing and couldn't leave my bed, he came upstairs and picked roses from the garden and brought them to me. He was so gentle with me and gave me kisses and hugs every day," she says. "There was a little bit of mom guilt because I didn't expect my surgery to keep us from hugging. He's always climbing on me, so we couldn't do that for a while. I didn't expect that, but I made sure that he knows I'm here every day. I go out to the pool while he's swimming, I have breakfast with him, I have dinner with him. We're doing amazing — and he's thriving every day. He's the most beautiful little boy ever." Since Cartwright certainly has her hands full, partnering with Clorox to celebrate the launch of its new scent of Crisp Lemon Clorox Disinfecting Wipes was a great decision.

Source: Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright Brittany Cartwright loves partnering with Clorox.

