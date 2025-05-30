EXCLUSIVE Brittany Force Is 'Very Proud' After Becoming the Fastest Woman in Motorsports History: 'I Have Never Been Fearful to Push the Limits' Source: NHRA Brittany Force exclusively tells OK! about her recent accomplishment — and what the future looks like.

Brittany Force recently defied the limits of speed and shattered expectation when she clocked a jaw-dropping 341 miles per hour in her Top Fuel dragster during a race in Charlotte, N.C., leading her to become the fastest woman in motorsports history — a feat that is not lost on her.

Source: NHRA Brittany Force carries the title of Fastest Woman in Motorsports History.

"Carrying the title as the 'Fastest Woman in Motorsports History’ is an accomplishment I am very proud of. Last month in Charlotte, North Carolina during qualifying, our Monster Energy/HendrickCars.com team ran 341.59 mph at 3.667 seconds, making me not only the fastest female in Motorsports, but the fastest person, male or female, in the Top Fuel category," Force exclusively tells OK!. "I compete against only a couple females, so to hold that title not just as a woman, but as a competitor in my class, makes it that much more gratifying. My team and I have never been fearful to push the limits when it comes to performance on the racetrack, which in turn has allowed us to achieve our successes."

Source: NHRA Brittany Force looks up to her father, John Force, who is a legend in the racing world.

Growing up, Force was able to learn from the best: her father, John Force, who is also a legend in the racing world. "My dad is the biggest reason I was able to begin my career and find success in the sport of NHRA Drag Racing. He is my biggest hero and a legend to so many racers, competitors, fans and people within the racing community. He’s the winningest driver in our sport with 157 wins, 16 World Championships and has set countless records," she gushes. "I spent my childhood at racetracks across the country with my mom and sisters watching my dad compete. During summer breaks, we’d pack a suitcase and travel from one track to the next as a family. Racetracks felt like a second home, and the people became family, so it was very easy for me to fall in love with the sport at a young age." She continues, "Although I loved the sport as a spectator, I never imagined myself driving. My dad competed against only men, the world of drag racing was male dominated then. So, the thought of piloting a race car never crossed my mind until my sister Ashley climbed into the seat and carved a path for herself in the industry. Watching her drive such a ferocious race car that produces over 12,000 horsepower, and shoots fire out of the header pipes while turning on win lights, sparked my interest from a different perspective. As a younger sister, I wanted to do everything my older sister did."

Source: NHRA Brittany Force said her father 'led by example.'

Over her lifetime, Brittany has gotten a front row seat to seeing her dad thrive and "watching him lead by example." "As a little kid I remember counting change with him at truck stop diners, hoping we had enough to pay for the food and gas so we could get to the next racetrack. He started with nothing and over the years, through hard work and determination, built a racing empire," she says. "Although I didn’t recognize the times were tough as a child, to have those memories and see where he is now is incredible!"

But when her dad suffered "one of the worst accidents of his career" — he "endured a catastrophic engine failure near the finish line, that sent him into the concrete wall at 302 miles per hour" — she was nervous about what his future looked like as he was in a coma for five days. "My dad is the toughest person I know, and watching him rehabilitate himself back to full health has been amazing to witness. He’s dedicated the last year to physical therapy and has stayed motivated, even on the bad days. He was determined to make a full recovery so that he could get back to what he loves, which is being at the racetrack with his teams. Watching him battle through what doctors said was impossible, has been the biggest lesson he has taught me," she proudly states.

Source: NHRA Brittany Force was a teacher before going into driving.

Before entering racing, Brittany was a teacher before she made the big move to follow in her father's footsteps. "I graduated from Cal State Fullerton with a BA in English and earned a secondary education teaching credential. While earning a credential, I also competed in the sportsman division of NHRA Drag Racing. I got licensed in a Super Comp dragster at age 16 and drove for 3 years before moving into A/Fuel dragster, where I drove for another three years. I planned to teach and race in the summers. In 2012, I had the opportunity to get licensed in a John Force Racing Top Fuel Dragster, a completely different animal than what I was used to. My dad and I decided it would be best to take the year to get comfortable with the car and work on getting my license in time for the 2013 season. Slowly, I worked my way down the racetrack, getting comfortable with the speed and acceleration of the car at every increment (60 feet, 330 feet, 660 feet) before making a full pull (1,000 feet) and getting my license approved," she recalls. "I will never forget, it was Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and I made my first full pass to the finish line at 3.96 seconds at 308 mph. I was absolutely hooked! I loved being in control of a car that, in less than four seconds, accelerates with up to 6 Gs and then experiences similar negative G-forces while slowing down with the parachutes. When I climbed out of the car at the top end (finish line area), I had the biggest smile on my face and, in that moment, I knew that is what I wanted to do for a living," she adds.

Now, she's thrilled to see others, especially women, in the field. "My biggest advice to others is to find strategies that work for you, to set you up to be the most comfortable and confident in your car. I’m a big believer in positive visualization and physically practicing my driving routine. I stand on the starting line, and stare down the racetrack visualizing the perfect run. I visualize my step-by-step routine in the car, a perfect performance, the aftermath of a great run, and celebrating a win light," she shares. "I also physically practice my driving routine as closely as I can to the real thing. I sit in the cockpit of my car and go over the motions of driving. I go through my entire routine as if I were driving the car. I remember practicing with a blindfold on to make sure I knew where my safety shut off switches were in case of a fire. In practicing my routine, I’m aiming to make driving become more of a subconscious effort, which is the goal." She adds, "I also take notes after my runs. I make notes of when my driving is strong and when it is lacking. I try to figure out what I did differently the day I drove better, where I was mentally and physically, so I can repeat that. Practicing good performance is key, and it helps me have more confidence and a sharper mind on race day."

Ultimately, Brittany hopes she can inspire others to follow their dreams. "I’m proud of my accomplishments, but I’ve never lost sight of what it took to get there. I’ve experienced the ultimate highs in racing and the ultimate lows. It’s easy to stay positive when you’re winning, but the real challenge comes in your resilience to recover after adversity," she says. "My team and I win together and lose together, and we always remember to stay humble in our success. Our team camaraderie and how we carry ourselves through the ups and the downs, I believe, speaks louder than wins. Being a role model is not something I take lightly. If I can encourage or inspire someone to step outside their comfort zone, go against the odds, and chase down what they want out of life, then that is a win in itself. If watching me battle adversity can motivate someone to pull themselves out of a tough spot, that is a win as well."

She adds, "I feel I’ve already made a splash in a male dominated sport. I’ve set track records, hold the National ET (elapsed time) and MPH records, hold 53 Number 1 Qualifiers, 17 wins and two Championships. None of these victories would be possibly without my team. Our team is made up of two crew chiefs and seven crew members. We all work hard, stay focused on the goal, and we never give up. We win as one team, and we lose as one team."