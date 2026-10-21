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Brittany Snow Shares Rare Loved-Up Photos With Fiancé Hunter Moreno: 'Favorite Person'

Split of Brittany Snow; Brittany Snow with Hunter Moreno.
Source: JOSEPH MARTINEZ / PICTURELUX / MEGA; @BRITTANYSNOW/INSTAGRAM

Brittany Snow shared rare photos with her fiancé.

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Oct. 21 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

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Brittany Snow isn't afraid to show off her man, as she shared a rare collection of photos and videos with her fiancé, Hunter Moreno, on social media.

The Pitch Perfect star posted the images on Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, to mark Moreno's 32nd birthday.

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Brittany Snow Shared the Sweetest Photo Album

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Photo of Brittany Snow shared an adorable photo album.
Source: @BRITTANYSNOW/INSTAGRAM

Brittany Snow shared an adorable photo dump.

The album showed the lovebirds taking in what looks like a country concert, snuggling at home, traveling in Paris, spending time with friends and pets, kissing and taking silly photo booth pictures.

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Brittany Snow Shared Heartfelt Words for Hunter Moreno

Photo of Brittany Snow shared a sweet birthday message.
Source: @BRITTANYSNOW/INSTAGRAM

Brittany Snow shared a sweet birthday message.

Snow made sure to complete the post with a heartfelt tribute.

"Happy birthday to my favorite person on the planet," she captioned the post. "I must have done something right to deserve someone like you. Everyone who knows you, knows you are sunshine in human form. This was the first picture we ever took together (we didn’t know it was being taken) and I’ve never stopped hugging you & laughing with you since. It’s my favorite place to be. I love u @huntermoreno"

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Friends Shared Birthday Wishes

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Photo of Friends shared their birthday wishes.
Source: @BRITTANYSNOW/INSTAGRAM

Friends shared their birthday wishes.

The comments section showed that the couple is surrounded by love.

"I love you so much," Moreno himself commented.

"Love love love 💜," said Sophia Bush.

"😍😍😍😍😍," commented Amanda Hirsch.

"Cutest couple. No debate," added Nina Dobrev.

"Love you twoooo!!! happy happy b day Hunter 🫶🏼," said Colton Underwood.

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Source: @BRITTANYSNOW/INSTAGRAM

Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno's Relationship Timeline

image of Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno have been dating since circa October 2024.
Source: @BRITTANYSNOW/INSTAGRAM

Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno have been dating since circa October 2024.

Snow and Moreno, a photographer, first sparked dating rumors in October 2024 when they were photographed kissing on the street.

A year later, in November 2025, news broke that the adorable couple was engaged.

Despite their seemingly serious relationship, Snow and Moreno didn't make things Instagram official until March, when the actress included two photos of her beau in a photo dump. She went on to share a handful of other snaps featuring her fiancé throughout the year, culminating in the elaborate birthday tribute.

Snow was previously married to Tyler Stanaland between 2020 and 2023. They announced their split in 2022.

The starlet hasn't said much about the divorce, but while speaking to Alex Cooper on "Call Her Daddy" in 2024, she said, "I think a lot of people go into relationships where someone hurts them but I don’t regret it. I don’t regret anything that happened because I loved that time when we had it."

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