Brittany Snow Shares Rare Loved-Up Photos With Fiancé Hunter Moreno: 'Favorite Person'

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Brittany Snow isn't afraid to show off her man, as she shared a rare collection of photos and videos with her fiancé, Hunter Moreno, on social media. The Pitch Perfect star posted the images on Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, to mark Moreno's 32nd birthday.

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Brittany Snow Shared the Sweetest Photo Album

Source: @BRITTANYSNOW/INSTAGRAM Brittany Snow shared an adorable photo dump.

The album showed the lovebirds taking in what looks like a country concert, snuggling at home, traveling in Paris, spending time with friends and pets, kissing and taking silly photo booth pictures.

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Brittany Snow Shared Heartfelt Words for Hunter Moreno

Source: @BRITTANYSNOW/INSTAGRAM Brittany Snow shared a sweet birthday message.

Snow made sure to complete the post with a heartfelt tribute. "Happy birthday to my favorite person on the planet," she captioned the post. "I must have done something right to deserve someone like you. Everyone who knows you, knows you are sunshine in human form. This was the first picture we ever took together (we didn’t know it was being taken) and I’ve never stopped hugging you & laughing with you since. It’s my favorite place to be. I love u @huntermoreno"

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Friends Shared Birthday Wishes

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Source: @BRITTANYSNOW/INSTAGRAM Friends shared their birthday wishes.

The comments section showed that the couple is surrounded by love. "I love you so much," Moreno himself commented. "Love love love 💜," said Sophia Bush. "😍😍😍😍😍," commented Amanda Hirsch. "Cutest couple. No debate," added Nina Dobrev. "Love you twoooo!!! happy happy b day Hunter 🫶🏼," said Colton Underwood.

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Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno's Relationship Timeline

Source: @BRITTANYSNOW/INSTAGRAM Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno have been dating since circa October 2024.