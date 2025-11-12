Brittany Snow Is Engaged! 5 Things to Know About Her Fiancé Hunter Moreno
Nov. 12 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Hunter Moreno Is a Director and Photographer
Love found its way back to Brittany Snow, two years after she finalized her divorce from Tyler Stanaland.
The Guiding Light alum is reportedly engaged to Hunter Moreno, a creative director, photographer and director based in Los Angeles and New York. He has worked with celebrities in recent years, including Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Machine Gun Kelly, Miley Cyrus and Reneé Rapp, to name a few.
Moreno has also collaborated with brands and magazines such as Prime, Inked Magazine, Vogue and Madewell.
According to his IMDb profile, he has directed music videos for Ava Max's "My Oh My," JXDN's "When the Music Stops" and Alex Warren's "Troubled Waters" and "Before You Leave." He was nominated for the 2024 People's Choice Award for Music Video for his work on Dasha's "Austin."
Hunter Moreno Owns a Clothing Brand
When he's not holding the cameras, Moreno focuses on his clothing brand, Make Sure Your Friends Are Okay (MSYFRO), which aims to build a community "that encourages you to have meaningful discussions with people you care about."
Hunter Moreno Previously Dated Tana Mongeau
Before Snow, Moreno dated Tana Mongeau in 2017.
The YouTuber referenced their relationship while parodying Ariana Grande's song "thank u, next" in an Instagram Story update in 2017.
"Thought I'd end up with Bella [Thorne] / Yet it wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Hunter / Now I listen and laugh / Even actually got married / And for Jake [Paul] I'm so thankful / Except when he goes out to lunch with his ex / And I find out on Twitter," Mongeau sang, per an outlet.
Hunter Moreno Was First Linked to Brittany Snow in 2024
In October 2024, Snow and Moreno sparked dating rumors when they were photographed kissing during an outing in New York City.
Months later, she tagged Moreno in a photoset from the Netflix press event for The Hunting Wives, although the tag has since been removed.
"I was asked to hang out a little bit with my friends at @nightagentnetflix," she captioned the post. "I got to be an agent and run around the streets of Bangkok. Weirdly, I did not wear this dress. 🤍* press for season 2 *."
In the months thereafter, the pair consistently "liked" each other's social media posts.
Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno Are Engaged
On November 10, DeuxMoi fueled Snow and Moreno's engagement buzz when the outlet shared a video of the Parachute director and Claire Danes on the red carpet at the premiere of The Beast in Me.
"You're engaged? When did that happen?" Danes asked Snow, who coyly smiled in response.
A source confirmed the engagement to Us Weekly the following day.
Before the news surfaced, the American Dreams alum spoke candidly about finding love again after her divorce from Stanaland, which was finalized in July 2023.
"Personally — and this isn't for everyone — I would choose having the love and then the heartbreak because I love feeling everything," she told Bustle in September. "I just love being in love, and so I would do it again. I would always choose it."