Brittany Snow Is Engaged! 5 Things to Know About Her Fiancé Hunter Moreno

Hunter Moreno Is a Director and Photographer

Source: MEGA; @huntermoreno/Instagram Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno are now engaged.

Hunter Moreno Owns a Clothing Brand

Source: MEGA; @huntermoreno/Instagram Brittany Snow was previously married to Tyler Stanaland.

When he's not holding the cameras, Moreno focuses on his clothing brand, Make Sure Your Friends Are Okay (MSYFRO), which aims to build a community "that encourages you to have meaningful discussions with people you care about."

Hunter Moreno Previously Dated Tana Mongeau

Source: MEGA Tana Mongeau referenced Hunter Moreno in a parody of Ariana Grande's song.

Before Snow, Moreno dated Tana Mongeau in 2017. The YouTuber referenced their relationship while parodying Ariana Grande's song "thank u, next" in an Instagram Story update in 2017. "Thought I'd end up with Bella [Thorne] / Yet it wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Hunter / Now I listen and laugh / Even actually got married / And for Jake [Paul] I'm so thankful / Except when he goes out to lunch with his ex / And I find out on Twitter," Mongeau sang, per an outlet.

Hunter Moreno Was First Linked to Brittany Snow in 2024

Source: MEGA; @huntermoreno/Instagram Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno have been together for more than a year.

In October 2024, Snow and Moreno sparked dating rumors when they were photographed kissing during an outing in New York City. Months later, she tagged Moreno in a photoset from the Netflix press event for The Hunting Wives, although the tag has since been removed. "I was asked to hang out a little bit with my friends at @nightagentnetflix," she captioned the post. "I got to be an agent and run around the streets of Bangkok. Weirdly, I did not wear this dress. 🤍* press for season 2 *." In the months thereafter, the pair consistently "liked" each other's social media posts.

Brittany Snow and Hunter Moreno Are Engaged

Source: MEGA; @huntermoreno/Instagram Brittany Snow's costar seemingly confirmed the news.