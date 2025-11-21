Brittany Snow Reveals She Went Clubbing With 'Lizzie McGuire' and '7th Heaven' Stars

Article continues below advertisement

Brittany Snow isn't just reminiscing about her acting career — she's dishing on her wild teenage nights out in Hollywood. In a recent episode of the “Las Culturistas” podcast, which aired on Wednesday, November 19, the 39-year-old actress shared her experiences of hitting up teen nightclubs with fellow young stars like Hilary Duff.

Source: MEGA Brittany Snow talked about going to teen clubs when she was 15.

"I made it to Hollywood," Snow said, recalling her time starring in NBC's American Dreams. "I'm 15 when I do the pilot. And then it gets really dark because there are teen clubs in LA." She explained how clubbing back then was a mix of excitement and a touch of chaos. "There was a teen club, and behind a door, there was an A-list portion of the club," she recalled. Snow highlighted that if you appeared on a popular show like Lizzie McGuire or anything aired on the WB, you belonged in that exclusive area, where everyone "was back there in this room… together. Just drinking soda."

Source: MEGA The actress said famous young actors had access to a special A-list room.

Co-host Bowen Yang chimed in, questioning whether the soda was, in fact, soda. With a laugh, Snow confirmed, "Definitely soda. We were 15, 16 years old." She even noted that having a TV role got you ahead in the teen club line. "It was already so bizarre, but somehow we just knew that we go to the front of the line," she added.

Source: Disney Channel/YouTube Brittany Snow confirmed everyone was only drinking soda at these events.

When asked if she went clubbing with Duff, Snow enthusiastically replied yes, mentioning fellow stars such as Lindsay Lohan and Evan Rachel Wood, plus "all the kids that were ever on 7th Heaven." However, she was quick to debunk the presence of Jessica Biel at these gatherings. "It was just David," she said, referring to David Gallagher, who played Simon on the show.

Source: MEGA Brittany Snow went clubbing with stars like Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan and Evan Rachel Wood.

Looking back at those nights, Snow confesses that most of her clubbing memories are a blur. "I just remember being so excited to go back into this room … I don't even know if I drank soda. I think I was just looking around like, 'I, too, could one day be on the WB.' You know?" she stated. She added with a giggle, "That was the pinnacle for me."