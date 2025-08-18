ENTERTAINMENT Brittany Snow's Mom Hosts Watch Party for Steamy New Drama Despite Warnings About Show's Explicit Content Source: @brittanysnow/Instagram Brittany Snow revealed that her mom hosted a watch party for 'The Hunting Wives' despite her warnings about the show's explicit content. OK! Staff Aug. 18 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Brittany Snow is navigating the complicated waters of family viewing as she promotes her new Netflix drama, The Hunting Wives. On the August 5 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress revealed her concerns about her loved ones watching the show due to its explicit themes. Snow, 39, stars as Sophie, a Boston transplant who moves to Texas and joins a clandestine group of women with more than a few secrets. Despite cautioning her family about the show's "not safe for work" scenes, Snow's mother, Cinda Snow, decided to throw a watch party with her friends.

Source: Lionsgate/YouTube Despite warnings from Brittany Snow, her mom hosted a watch party anyway.

"My mom, she has a group of women that are sort of her friends for life, and they're called 'The Playgroup,'" Brittany explained. "They all gather around and they watch things that I'm in. And so this was a really interesting party for them, with their wine coolers and their cheese boards and just, 'Oh, we got to fast forward through that! Nope. We're going to fast-forward. Oh, we have to fast forward again.'" "I don't really know if they watched the show necessarily," she added playfully.

Source: @brittanysnow/Instagram Showrunner Rebecca Cutter described 'Hunting Wives' as ‘women behaving badly.’

Brittany expressed her mixed feelings about the series landing on Netflix, describing her emotions as "equal parts very grateful, excited and completely nauseous." Host Seth Meyers questioned if her family was aware of how much more exposure she was getting, to which Brittany replied, "Yes, and a lot more people would see me unclothed."

Source: @brittanysnow/Instagram Dermot Mulroney called 'The Hunting Wives' an ‘anti rom-com’ full of ‘naughty s--.’

Based on the 2021 novel by May Cobb, The Hunting Wives premiered on July 21. The eight-episode season offers a glimpse into the secretive and often complicated dynamics within Sophie's circle of women, led by Margo (Malin Akerman). As the plot unfolds, Sophie develops a passionate bond with Margo, embroiling her in a web of drama that could potentially alter both their lives.

Source: Lionsgate/YouTube ‘The Hunting Wives’ premiered July 21 and is now streaming on Netflix.