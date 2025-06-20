Cryptic Clues and Heartbreak: Brittney Wood's Mom Holds Out for Answers in Daughter's Disappearance

Prosecutors alleged her involvement in child s-- abuse, a claim she staunchly denied.

"I didn't know any of this was going on," Chessie asserted in true crime video series, In Touch Investigates.

Chessie pled guilty to a lesser charge of reckless endangerment, believing that prison time wouldn't help her find her daughter. "I had been going through court for three and a half years, and my lawyer never wanted me to plead out," Chessie shared. "He was totally convinced with all his being that he'd beat this case with no problem. But I didn't know how much longer they were going to draw it out, and I just wanted to get to the woods with my kid. So, everything else just didn't matter. Even that at that moment, it mattered later, but at that moment, I just had to get back to find Brittney. She could be hurt; she could need help. And just every time I went to court, they'd say Reset. Reset."