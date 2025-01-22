'Mob Wives' Star Natalie DiDonato Subject of Missing Person Report After Failing to Board 2 Flights Home to Florida From Las Vegas

Natalie DiDonato's friend Ben filed the report after she failed to board her two flights back to Florida.

On Tuesday, January 21, the Mob Wives alum, 44, was the subject of a missing person report filed in Las Vegas after missing her two flights home to Florida.

Natalie DiDonato's mother, Denise Fuoco, said she's been worried 'sick' because her daughter has not answered her calls.

The reality TV star’s pal Ben submitted the paperwork to authorities after he allegedly paid for the brunette beauty’s transportation home.

DiDonato’s mother, Denise Fuoco, shared that she last spoke to her daughter on a FaceTime call last week. The matriarch noted the conversation was “brief” and that DiDonato “rushed off the phone” without telling Fuoco where she was.