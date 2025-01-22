'Mob Wives' Star Natalie DiDonato Subject of Missing Person Report After Failing to Board 2 Flights Home to Florida From Las Vegas
Where is Natalie DiDonato?
On Tuesday, January 21, the Mob Wives alum, 44, was the subject of a missing person report filed in Las Vegas after missing her two flights home to Florida.
The reality TV star’s pal Ben submitted the paperwork to authorities after he allegedly paid for the brunette beauty’s transportation home.
DiDonato’s mother, Denise Fuoco, shared that she last spoke to her daughter on a FaceTime call last week. The matriarch noted the conversation was “brief” and that DiDonato “rushed off the phone” without telling Fuoco where she was.
Fuoco said it was unclear if DiDonato was alone at the time of their call, adding that she seemed “nervous and distressed” during their chat. The Mob Wives Season 5 star’s mom shared she’s been worried “sick” as DiDonato has not answered any of her phone calls since.
Fuoco then reached out to police in Philadelphia, where she knew her offspring was earlier this month before missing her January 5 flight home. Fuoco then received word from Ben on Monday, January 20, telling her DiDonato was in Sin City.
He alleged that DiDonato sounded “distressed” when she reached out to him on WhatsApp, requesting he buy her a flight home to Florida. Fuoco said Ben then purchased her ticket, though she never made it on the plane.
Fuoco additionally revealed that her daughter had been “distant” for the past month.
The last update DiDonato gave publicly came on December 12, 2024, via Instagram.
The image showed DiDonato celebrating at a restaurant while wearing an all-black ensemble and accessorizing with large round sunglasses.
“Not bad for 44 🥰 I love me some me. 44 sitting on 24’s still. 😫😂😂😂 (it’s not my bday…I’m just feelin’ myself, dropped 10 lbs…hit that goal weight) 🎯💪 Getting older is a blessing, can't believe I made it this far. I'm embracing my age because to me it's a badge of honor to have made it to 44,” she penned.
Before that, DiDonato’s last upload came in August 2024, in which she showed off her curves for her birthday.
“My bday shoot in Miami 🌴July 12th Cancer ♋️ Feeling blessed to have celebrated another year & July was a fabulous month. 🎂🍾,” she wrote alongside photos in a tiny black bikini as well as shots in only a white button-down and black underwear.
In response, fans gushed over the images, with one person saying, “🙌❤️😍 So gorgeous,” while another added, “ABSOLUTELY STUNNING ❤️🔥😩.”
TMZ reported on DiDonato's missing person report.