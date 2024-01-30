Broadway Star Chita Rivera Dead at 91 After a 'Brief Illness'

"It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the death of the beloved Broadway icon Chita Rivera. My dear friend of over 40 years was 91," her rep Merle Frimark said in a statement.

Rivera's daughter Lisa Mordente also revealed her mother died in New York "after a brief illness."

"She is also survived by her siblings Julio, Armando and Lola del Rivero, (her older sister Carmen predeceased her), along with her many nieces, nephews and friends. Her funeral will be private. A memorial service will be announced in due course," the message continued.