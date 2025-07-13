Brody Jenner Marries Tia Blanco in Intimate Ceremony at Linda Thompson's Malibu Home as Reality Star's Dad Caitlyn Attends
Love is in the air!
Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco officially tied the knot on Saturday, July 12, in an intimate ceremony alongside 60-70 of their closest loved ones.
Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco's Wedding
The couple of three years got married at his mom Linda Thompson’s house in Malibu, Calif., with his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, in attendance.
Brody proposed to Tia in June 2023 while she was pregnant with their daughter, Honey, 1. “Can’t wait to love you forever,” the Hills alum captioned an Instagram video of himself down on one knee.
'Tia in the Dress... Incredible'
Earlier this year, Brody gushed over the professional surfer in an interview, saying what he looked forward to most about their wedding was Tia walking down the aisle in a beautiful dress.
“Tia in the dress, that’s going to be incredible. I’m very excited for that,” he said. “She’s said that she’s in love with this dress, and I won’t let her show me, but I’m very excited to see Tia in the dress.
The 41-year-old reality TV star also expressed how excited he was to be able to get married to Tia with their daughter alongside them. “I think that Honey also has a nice little dress that’s a little surprise,” he smittenly said. “So I’m excited to see Honey and her little outfit, Tia, just celebrate with friends and family.”
'You've Changed Everything for the Better'
After meeting in Hawaii in 2022 while on vacation, the couple reportedly had “an instant connection” over their “shared love for the ocean.”
Once they welcomed their daughter, Honey, into the world, Brody said he couldn’t imagine his life going any differently, noting that his life was “much better” with Tia in it. “You’ve changed everything for the better, and I honestly feel like the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side,” he wrote on Instagram to celebrate their first Mother's Day as new parents.
Brody Jenner on Being a 'Present Father'
Although Brody opened up in January about his dad, Caitlyn, not being as present in his childhood as he hoped for, the Special Forces star used that pain to learn how to be the best dad he could be to Honey.
“She wasn’t around for me growing up that much,” Brody said of Caitlyn. “I still saw her sometimes; she wasn’t completely absent, but I still say I definitely am going to be much more present as a father, and it taught me to be that, so I'm grateful for it.”
As for what’s to come from the newlyweds, perhaps a honeymoon to Hawaii, where it all started? Stay tuned!