or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Brody Jenner
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Brody Jenner Marries Tia Blanco in Intimate Ceremony at Linda Thompson's Malibu Home as Reality Star's Dad Caitlyn Attends

photo of Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner
Source: @brodyjenner/Instagram

The couple had an intimate wedding at Brody Jenner's mom's home in Malibu.

By:

July 13 2025, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Love is in the air!

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco officially tied the knot on Saturday, July 12, in an intimate ceremony alongside 60-70 of their closest loved ones.

Article continues below advertisement

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco's Wedding

brody jenner marries tia blanco malibu
Source: @brodyjenner/Instagram

Brody Jenner proposed to Tia Blanco in June 2023.

The couple of three years got married at his mom Linda Thompson’s house in Malibu, Calif., with his dad, Caitlyn Jenner, in attendance.

Brody proposed to Tia in June 2023 while she was pregnant with their daughter, Honey, 1. “Can’t wait to love you forever,” the Hills alum captioned an Instagram video of himself down on one knee.

Article continues below advertisement

'Tia in the Dress... Incredible'

bordy jenner married tia blanco mom linda thompson dad caitlyn jenner

'The Hills' alum said he was most excited to see Tia Blanco in a wedding dress on their special day.

Earlier this year, Brody gushed over the professional surfer in an interview, saying what he looked forward to most about their wedding was Tia walking down the aisle in a beautiful dress.

“Tia in the dress, that’s going to be incredible. I’m very excited for that,” he said. “She’s said that she’s in love with this dress, and I won’t let her show me, but I’m very excited to see Tia in the dress.

The 41-year-old reality TV star also expressed how excited he was to be able to get married to Tia with their daughter alongside them. “I think that Honey also has a nice little dress that’s a little surprise,” he smittenly said. “So I’m excited to see Honey and her little outfit, Tia, just celebrate with friends and family.”

MORE ON:
Brody Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'You've Changed Everything for the Better'

brody jenner married tia blanco mom linda thompson dad caitlyn jenner malibu ceremony

After meeting in Hawaii in 2022 while on vacation, the couple reportedly had “an instant connection” over their “shared love for the ocean.”

Once they welcomed their daughter, Honey, into the world, Brody said he couldn’t imagine his life going any differently, noting that his life was “much better” with Tia in it. “You’ve changed everything for the better, and I honestly feel like the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side,” he wrote on Instagram to celebrate their first Mother's Day as new parents.

Brody Jenner on Being a 'Present Father'

bordy jenner married tia blanco mom linda thompson dad caitlyn jenner malibu

Brody Jenner vows to be a 'more present' father to his daughter than his dad was with him.

Although Brody opened up in January about his dad, Caitlyn, not being as present in his childhood as he hoped for, the Special Forces star used that pain to learn how to be the best dad he could be to Honey.

“She wasn’t around for me growing up that much,” Brody said of Caitlyn. “I still saw her sometimes; she wasn’t completely absent, but I still say I definitely am going to be much more present as a father, and it taught me to be that, so I'm grateful for it.”

As for what’s to come from the newlyweds, perhaps a honeymoon to Hawaii, where it all started? Stay tuned!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.