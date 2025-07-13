Brody Jenner Marries Tia Blanco in Intimate Ceremony at Linda Thompson's Malibu Home as Reality Star's Dad Caitlyn Attends

Earlier this year, Brody gushed over the professional surfer in an interview, saying what he looked forward to most about their wedding was Tia walking down the aisle in a beautiful dress.

“Tia in the dress, that’s going to be incredible. I’m very excited for that,” he said. “She’s said that she’s in love with this dress, and I won’t let her show me, but I’m very excited to see Tia in the dress.

The 41-year-old reality TV star also expressed how excited he was to be able to get married to Tia with their daughter alongside them. “I think that Honey also has a nice little dress that’s a little surprise,” he smittenly said. “So I’m excited to see Honey and her little outfit, Tia, just celebrate with friends and family.”