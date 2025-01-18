Brody Jenner Says Dad Caitlyn Jenner's Absence Taught Him to Be a 'More Present Father': 'I Look at It as a Positive'

“I look at it as a positive,” he shockingly revealed. “She wasn't around for me growing up that much. I still saw her sometimes, she wasn’t completely absent, but I still say I definitely am going to be much more present as a father, and it taught me to be that, so I'm grateful for it.”

Brody welcomed daughter Honey in 2023 with fiancée Tia Blanco after the couple met in Hawaii in 2022.