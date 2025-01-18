Brody Jenner Says Dad Caitlyn Jenner's Absence Taught Him to Be a 'More Present Father': 'I Look at It as a Positive'
Brody Jenner isn’t one to hold a grudge.
In an interview published on Friday, January 17, the DJ, 41, opened up about his relationship with father Caitlyn Jenner after admitting she was absent most of his childhood.
“I look at it as a positive,” he shockingly revealed. “She wasn't around for me growing up that much. I still saw her sometimes, she wasn’t completely absent, but I still say I definitely am going to be much more present as a father, and it taught me to be that, so I'm grateful for it.”
Brody welcomed daughter Honey in 2023 with fiancée Tia Blanco after the couple met in Hawaii in 2022.
Though the reality TV star confessed his dad wasn’t always there for him and his brother, Brandon Jenner, he said there are “so many good things” to focus on about Caitlyn.
“It only does damage to yourself the more you focus on negative stuff,” the father-of-one shared. “I think that our relationship over time is I just kind of let things go.”
Brody’s remarks came after he revealed the contentious relationship he had with the father-of-six for many years on the Wednesday, January 15, episode of Special Forces — a show where celebrity contestants undergo a shortened version of the United States Special Forces selection process.
“Just recently, I got a real, sincere apology,” Brody spilled about Caitlyn — who transitioned from male to female in 2015. "It was the first time in my life that I've ever gotten an apology. You know, I'm sorry for not being there, and honestly, it meant a lot.”
- Bre Tiesi Says She and Nick Cannon Are 'Very Much Together' But He Has 'Other Partners' as She Discusses Their Unconventional Dynamic
- Nick Cannon's Baby Mama Bre Tiesi Addresses Unconventional Arrangement With Father-of-12: 'He Makes His Own Schedule'
- Bre Tiesi Gushes Over 'Loving Parent' Nick Cannon After LaNisha Cole Seemingly Shades Father's Abilities
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The actor noted that his lack of connection with Caitlyn has begun to “make sense” to him in recent years.
“When I found out that Caitlyn, or Bruce, wanted to be Caitlyn, it was sort of a relief," he candidly stated. “I think not having Bruce around growing up and her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son.”
Brody noted that he would never change the fact Caitlyn is his dad, saying, “I think it really has shaped me to do everything different and to really be there and to be present to my little girl.”
In addition to Brody and Brandon — whom the Olympian shares with ex Linda Thompson — Caitlyn is parent to Burt Jenner, 46, and Cassandra Marino, 44, whom he had with ex Chrysrie Scott, as well as, Kendall Jenner, 29, and Kylie Jenner, 27, whom she shares with Kris Jenner.
People interviewed Brody about Caitlyn's parenting.