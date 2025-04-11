'RHOSLC' Star Bronwyn Newport Arrives Late to Cast Trip Amid Identity Fraud Allegations
Filming is underway for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s sixth season, and an insider close to production shared a juicy tidbit from the trip the cast is currently on.
“The cast is taping their trip in the Caribbean,” a source dished exclusively to OK!.
According to the insider, “Bronwyn Newport showed up late to the cast trip due to all of the heat she’s been receiving around her alleged identity theft.”
YouTube vlogger Dana Bowling, who hosts “Daily Dose of Dana,” covered the alleged incident that surfaced online within the last month.
Bowling, who noted she’s “not sure if it’s true,” revealed @bravo_boo on Instagram posted, “Bronwyn from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — otherwise known as Bronwyn Alison Newport Bradley — apparently she goes by both Bradley and Newport — charged with identity theft and grand theft in 2021. Both are felony charges.”
She said the Instagram account was searching for a mug shot for the alleged incident, which took place in San Francisco, but hasn’t found one.
“I have no idea if this is true or not,” Bowling shared, “but when I messaged someone that I know who is also kind of deep diving a lot of this Bronwyn stuff, I did say, ‘Hey, did you hear about this?’”
- Bronwyn Newport Says Joining the Cast of 'RHOSLC' Has Been an 'Eye-Opening' Experience: 'I Thought I Was So Prepared'
- 'RHOM' Alum Ana Quincoces Backs Gia Giudice Following Feud With Bethenny Frankel: 'She Didn't Attack, She Defended'
- LL Cool J's Wife Simone I. Smith Says He's Her 'Biggest Supporter' After Being Married for 30 Years: 'We've Grown a Lot'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She said they responded saying no, but they were DM’d about “fraud charges in 2018 that resulted in her being fired from her finance job.”
While Bowling said she liked her on the show initially, she eventually started to see something about Newport that “just seemed fake.”
“There’s just something about Bronwyn that just always feels incredibly disingenuous to me,” Bowling added. “It always came off very fake to me and I couldn’t compute it.”
She stated she’s also seeing “other lawsuits and other charges” related to Newport that she’s unsure if “they’re true or not.”
While starring on Season 5, which was her first season on the show, Newport revealed her husband, Todd Bradley, previously cheated on her.
“A couple of years ago, we were on a trip, and he was texting someone on his iPad, and Gwen went to say something to him, and Gwen saw it over his shoulder,” she shared, referring to her daughter from another relationship.
“Gwen came to me, and I confronted Todd,” she added. “The real truth is that my relationship is just as hard as everybody else's in its own ways, and has had its very low lows that were very hard for me. This is a side of me that these ladies haven't yet seen, but I want them to understand that I bleed the same way that they all do. I cry about things, and that side of me is there if they're open to it.”
On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, she changed her tune a bit, saying, “Todd never did anything physical with anybody. It wasn’t this big affair. It was really that I was uncomfortable with how much he was talking with somebody that was very flirty with him.”
To date, Newport has not commented on the allegations regarding her past.