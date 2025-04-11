'RHOSLC' Star Bronwyn Newport Arrives Late to Cast Trip Amid Identity Fraud Allegations

“A couple of years ago, we were on a trip, and he was texting someone on his iPad, and Gwen went to say something to him, and Gwen saw it over his shoulder,” she shared, referring to her daughter from another relationship.

“Gwen came to me, and I confronted Todd,” she added. “The real truth is that my relationship is just as hard as everybody else's in its own ways, and has had its very low lows that were very hard for me. This is a side of me that these ladies haven't yet seen, but I want them to understand that I bleed the same way that they all do. I cry about things, and that side of me is there if they're open to it.”

On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, she changed her tune a bit, saying, “Todd never did anything physical with anybody. It wasn’t this big affair. It was really that I was uncomfortable with how much he was talking with somebody that was very flirty with him.”

To date, Newport has not commented on the allegations regarding her past.