Ex-CNN Star Brooke Baldwin Cried After Megyn Kelly Shamed Her for Substack Post About Being Intimate With Multiple Men: 'I'm Not Apologizing'

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Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin opened up about what it felt like to shamed and lied about by Megyn Kelly in a candid new entry to her Substack. “While I was in it — that horrible weekend this summer and the days after — my tears in private weren’t really about me,” she wrote, claiming the incident cost her "thousands of dollars."

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Kelly Lied About the Content of Baldwin's Substack

Source: MEGA Kelly falsely claimed Baldwin's 'mission' was s------- with four men a month.

The 47-year-old was discussing a July incident in which the 55-year-old Kelly misread Baldwin's story about being propositioned for s-- by four men in one month. In the tale, Baldwin makes explicitly clear she turned down the offers — but Kelly took to the podcast "Ruthless" and falsely claimed that her former CNN peer had actually b----- all the men. Kelly bemoaned that Baldwin used to be a "serious news anchor," then falsely said, "Her work and her mission include b----- four men in a month."

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Baldwin Claims Kelly Cost Her Thousands of Dollars

Source: MEGA Baldwin claimed the fiasco cost her a significant chunk of change.

“Her lie kept multiplying — a lie about choices with my own body that I never even made,” Baldwin said of Kelly in her September 20 post. "It cost me tens of thousands of dollars to defend a version of myself that never existed,” she wrote. However, she didn't make clear how the controversy cost her money. In response to inquiries from the New York Post, Baldwin replied, "I think in this case my Substack speaks for itself.”

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Baldwin Doesn't Anticipate Forgiving Kelly

Source: MEGA Baldwin said she hasn't found 'compassion' for Kelly.

The former anchor's recent post focused on how she never received an apology from Kelly. Kelly ultimately acknowledged her mistake on air — by admitting she didn't read Baldwin's full post because she "didn't give a s---." "Well, as it turns out, we should have paid to read the rest of her stupid Substack, which we didn’t, because, who gives a s--- about Brooke Baldwin, to be honest?” she said. Baldwin doesn't expect she'll ever forgive Kelly for the error. “I’m not going to sit here and pretend I’ve arrived at some Hallmark kumbaya bulls--- ending where I’ve found compassion for her,” Baldwin wrote. “I haven’t. I’m not there. Maybe I never will be, and I’m not apologizing for that.”

Baldwin Has Made a Living Off Her Substack

Source: MEGA Baldwin took to her Substack after leaving CNN in 2021.