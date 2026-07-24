NEWS Brooke Baldwin Hits Back at Critics Like Megyn Kelly Who Dissed Her Intimacy Confession: 'Clearly Didn’t Read the Entire Piece' Source: MEGA Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin has no regrets over her candid dating life revelations despite criticism from people like Megyn Kelly. Lesley Abravanel July 24 2026, Updated 10:55 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin sparked widespread media attention by publishing a highly personal essay about her s-- life, dating choices and personal energy. Writing on her personal Substack newsletter, "Unraveling, With Brooke Baldwin," the 47-year-old broadcast veteran shared intimate anecdotes regarding casual s-- and why she is currently choosing a period of "discernment and discipline.” Baldwin noted she recently had the opportunity to sleep with four different men in a single month. This admission drew inexplicable ire from former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who ranted about it on her recent podcast. In response to the headlines, Baldwin issued a statement defending her writing as a broader exploration of heartbreak and transformation. She expressed frustration that public reactions focused entirely on the sensational details rather than her message of intentional choice and self-protection.

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Brooke Baldwin Brags About Her Sexual Prowess

Source: MEGA Brooke Baldwin revealed she turned down four guys in one month.

Baldwin, who was married to British producer James Fletcher from May 2018 until their divorce in 2023, confidently stated in her writing that she is skilled in the sack. “And y’all know… I love s--. If I may be so bold, I’m pretty d--- good at it,” she said. She ultimately turned down every single prospective partner, including a man who "used to run a country.” Baldwin clarified that her decision to decline these opportunities was not rooted in morality or shame. Instead, she used the term "leaky" to describe how casual intimacy can scatter a person's focus.

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Brooke Baldwin Slammed Naysayers

Source: MEGA Brooke Baldwin revealed she felt powerful taking a break from intimacy.

She emphasized that she wants to preserve all of her creative and professional energy for what she is building next in her career. For Baldwin, exercising discipline by saying "no" to s-- has left her feeling powerful, protected and completely whole. In a statement to The New York Post, Baldwin said her weekly Substack is intended to chronicle “truth and transformation,” and that her latest essay was about "my heartbreak, this season of discernment and discipline, and yes — for my readers — that includes my s-- life. Or, at the moment, my intentional choice not to have one.” “Too often in America today, we don’t actually read or listen anymore,” she said in an apparent nod to Kelly’s conniption. “When did we stop reading an article all the way through? When did we stop listening with curiosity instead of certainty?”

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Inside Brooke Baldwin's Exit From CNN

Source: MEGA Brooke Baldwin and CNN cut ties in 2021.

Baldwin added that the reaction from “certain people who clearly didn’t read the entire piece” has increased her interest in returning to journalism. “I plan to get out into America very soon, listen and tell stories rooted in curiosity, nuance, and humanity rather than outrage,” she said. While Baldwin initially framed her 2021 departure from CNN as a voluntary resignation to focus on storytelling and her book, she has since revealed that network executives pushed her out. In a revealing April 2024 essay published in Vanity Fair, Baldwin detailed the toxic environment and management clashes that led to her exit. Media outlets frequently describe her exit as a forced separation or a negotiated firing.

Source: MEGA Brooke Baldwin alleged she was forced out of CNN by Jeff Zucker.