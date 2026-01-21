Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Hold Exclusive Footage of Victoria's Controversial Wedding Dance

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have the only footage capturing a sensational moment from their wedding that allegedly shows Victoria Beckham dancing “inappropriately” with her son.

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reportedly have exclusive footage from their wedding.

Two sources confirmed the video's existence to an outlet after Brooklyn issued a powerful statement on social media, accusing his parents of alienating Nicola and manipulating the narrative around their ongoing feud.

Source: MEGA The video allegedly shows Victoria Beckham dancing closely with her son.

The footage from their April 2022 wedding reportedly captures Victoria’s dance with Brooklyn, a moment insiders described as more fitting for romantic partners than a mother and son. “It contains footage of Victoria dancing inappropriately with Brooklyn at his wedding,” stated one source.

Source: MEGA Guests were said to feel uncomfortable during the moment.

Despite the video’s sensational nature, Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly have no plans to release it to the public. According to TMZ, the intimate moment lasted for several minutes, leaving guests “unsure how to react.” Witnesses claim that Victoria was “right up against Brooklyn,” which raised eyebrows among attendees.

Source: MEGA The couple has no plans to release the video publicly.

Feeling “humiliated” by the encounter, Brooklyn is adamant that the footage should remain private. Insiders revealed that their wedding was a highly private affair with strict rules, including a cell phone ban and non-disclosure agreements for guests.

However, it seems a special exception was made for the fashion designer, allowing her to keep her phone while the other guests' devices were confiscated, according to the same report.