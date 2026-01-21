or
Article continues below advertisement
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Hold Exclusive Footage of Victoria's Controversial Wedding Dance

photo of Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham & Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reportedly hold the infamous wedding clip of his mom's awkward dancing.

Profile Image

Jan. 21 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have the only footage capturing a sensational moment from their wedding that allegedly shows Victoria Beckham dancing “inappropriately” with her son.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reportedly have exclusive footage from their wedding.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz reportedly have exclusive footage from their wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Two sources confirmed the video's existence to an outlet after Brooklyn issued a powerful statement on social media, accusing his parents of alienating Nicola and manipulating the narrative around their ongoing feud.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The video allegedly shows Victoria Beckham dancing closely with her son.
Source: MEGA

The video allegedly shows Victoria Beckham dancing closely with her son.

Article continues below advertisement

The footage from their April 2022 wedding reportedly captures Victoria’s dance with Brooklyn, a moment insiders described as more fitting for romantic partners than a mother and son. “It contains footage of Victoria dancing inappropriately with Brooklyn at his wedding,” stated one source.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Guests were said to feel uncomfortable during the moment.
Source: MEGA

Guests were said to feel uncomfortable during the moment.

Brooklyn Beckham

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the video’s sensational nature, Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly have no plans to release it to the public.

According to TMZ, the intimate moment lasted for several minutes, leaving guests “unsure how to react.” Witnesses claim that Victoria was “right up against Brooklyn,” which raised eyebrows among attendees.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple has no plans to release the video publicly.
Source: MEGA

The couple has no plans to release the video publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

Feeling “humiliated” by the encounter, Brooklyn is adamant that the footage should remain private. Insiders revealed that their wedding was a highly private affair with strict rules, including a cell phone ban and non-disclosure agreements for guests.

Article continues below advertisement

However, it seems a special exception was made for the fashion designer, allowing her to keep her phone while the other guests' devices were confiscated, according to the same report.

As OK! previously reported, Brooklyn claimed his mom ruined some of his wedding.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," Brooklyn, 26, wrote in a five-page slideshow via his Instagram Stories. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."

The son of the former soccer star and Spice Girl, 51, told his followers he'd never been "more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his entire life, adding, "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

