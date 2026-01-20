Did Victoria Beckham 'Inappropriately' Dance With Son Brooklyn at His 2022 Wedding to Nicola Peltz? Eyewitness Breaks Down the Details

Article continues below advertisement

An eyewitness at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's 2022 wedding is setting the record straight on claims that Victoria Beckham danced "inappropriately" with her son in front of his guests while "hijacking" the couple's special moment. "I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth," Stavros Agapiou — who performed at the nuptials alongside DJ Fat Tony — wrote in a since-deleted comment, a news outlet reported on Tuesday, January 20.

Eyewitness at Brooklyn and Nicola's Wedding Speaks Out

Source: MEGA An eyewitness at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding spoke out regarding Victoria Beckham's 'inappropriate' dance.

Stavros deleted his first comment but then doubled down on his claims, writing in another response, "Good on him for finally speaking out." After his comments went viral, he shared a thirst trap of himself posing in solely a towel with the caption, "Keeping my mouth shut from now on."

Brooklyn Beckham Revealed Victoria Beckham 'Hijacked' First Dance at Wedding

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of 'hijacking' the first dance at his wedding.

Stavros' statement corroborated Brooklyn's account of events at his 2022 wedding to the heiress, 31, which he revealed in a lengthy statement on Monday, January 19. "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," Brooklyn, 26, wrote in a five-page slideshow via his Instagram Stories. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone." The son of the former soccer star and Spice Girl, 51, told his followers he'd never been "more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his entire life, adding, "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

Brooklyn Beckham Has No Plans to Reconcile With Family

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham declared he had no plans to reconcile with his famous family.

Brooklyn further emphasized he had no desire to reconcile with his family, as his wife has been "consistently disrespected" by them. "The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life," he claimed. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

David Beckham Seemingly Responded to Brooklyn Beckham

Source: MEGA David Beckham seemingly responded to his son's claims one day later.