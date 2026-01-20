Did Victoria Beckham 'Inappropriately' Dance With Son Brooklyn at His 2022 Wedding to Nicola Peltz? Eyewitness Breaks Down the Details
Jan. 20 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET
An eyewitness at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's 2022 wedding is setting the record straight on claims that Victoria Beckham danced "inappropriately" with her son in front of his guests while "hijacking" the couple's special moment.
"I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth," Stavros Agapiou — who performed at the nuptials alongside DJ Fat Tony — wrote in a since-deleted comment, a news outlet reported on Tuesday, January 20.
Eyewitness at Brooklyn and Nicola's Wedding Speaks Out
Stavros deleted his first comment but then doubled down on his claims, writing in another response, "Good on him for finally speaking out."
After his comments went viral, he shared a thirst trap of himself posing in solely a towel with the caption, "Keeping my mouth shut from now on."
Brooklyn Beckham Revealed Victoria Beckham 'Hijacked' First Dance at Wedding
Stavros' statement corroborated Brooklyn's account of events at his 2022 wedding to the heiress, 31, which he revealed in a lengthy statement on Monday, January 19.
"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," Brooklyn, 26, wrote in a five-page slideshow via his Instagram Stories. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."
The son of the former soccer star and Spice Girl, 51, told his followers he'd never been "more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his entire life, adding, "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."
- Brooklyn Beckham Says Mom Victoria 'Humiliated' Him With 'Inappropriate' Act After 'Hijacking' First Dance With Nicola Peltz at 2022 Wedding
- Brooklyn Beckham Pulls 'Boiling Mad' Wife Nicola Peltz for Awkward Family Photo in Resurfaced Clip Amid Feud With Famous Parents Victoria and David
- Victoria Beckham 'Fearful' Nicola Peltz Feud Will Ruin Her Relationship With Her Son
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brooklyn Beckham Has No Plans to Reconcile With Family
Brooklyn further emphasized he had no desire to reconcile with his family, as his wife has been "consistently disrespected" by them.
"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life," he claimed. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."
David Beckham Seemingly Responded to Brooklyn Beckham
David, 50, seemingly addressed his estranged son's rant during an appearance on CNBC's financial program Squawk Box just one day later when he discussed the harmful effects social media can have, particularly on children.
"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," David told the audience. "The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous."
"But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children," he continued.
The retired athlete insisted he's "tried to do the same" with his and Victoria's four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.