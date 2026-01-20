or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brooklyn Beckham
OK LogoNEWS

Did Victoria Beckham 'Inappropriately' Dance With Son Brooklyn at His 2022 Wedding to Nicola Peltz? Eyewitness Breaks Down the Details

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

An eyewitness at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding broke their silence on Victoria Beckham's alleged 'inappropriate' dance with her son.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 20 2026, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

An eyewitness at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's 2022 wedding is setting the record straight on claims that Victoria Beckham danced "inappropriately" with her son in front of his guests while "hijacking" the couple's special moment.

"I was there and she did, he’s telling the truth," Stavros Agapiou — who performed at the nuptials alongside DJ Fat Tony — wrote in a since-deleted comment, a news outlet reported on Tuesday, January 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Eyewitness at Brooklyn and Nicola's Wedding Speaks Out

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of An eyewitness at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding spoke out regarding Victoria Beckham's 'inappropriate' dance.
Source: MEGA

An eyewitness at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding spoke out regarding Victoria Beckham's 'inappropriate' dance.

Stavros deleted his first comment but then doubled down on his claims, writing in another response, "Good on him for finally speaking out."

After his comments went viral, he shared a thirst trap of himself posing in solely a towel with the caption, "Keeping my mouth shut from now on."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Revealed Victoria Beckham 'Hijacked' First Dance at Wedding

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of 'hijacking' the first dance at his wedding.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham accused his mother, Victoria Beckham, of 'hijacking' the first dance at his wedding.

Stavros' statement corroborated Brooklyn's account of events at his 2022 wedding to the heiress, 31, which he revealed in a lengthy statement on Monday, January 19.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song," Brooklyn, 26, wrote in a five-page slideshow via his Instagram Stories. "In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone."

The son of the former soccer star and Spice Girl, 51, told his followers he'd never been "more uncomfortable or humiliated" in his entire life, adding, "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

MORE ON:
Brooklyn Beckham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brooklyn Beckham Has No Plans to Reconcile With Family

Photo of Brooklyn Beckham declared that he had no plans to reconcile with his famous family.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham declared he had no plans to reconcile with his famous family.

Brooklyn further emphasized he had no desire to reconcile with his family, as his wife has been "consistently disrespected" by them.

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life," he claimed. "For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief."

David Beckham Seemingly Responded to Brooklyn Beckham

Photo of David Beckham seemingly responded to his son's claims one day later.
Source: MEGA

David Beckham seemingly responded to his son's claims one day later.

David, 50, seemingly addressed his estranged son's rant during an appearance on CNBC's financial program Squawk Box just one day later when he discussed the harmful effects social media can have, particularly on children.

"I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad," David told the audience. "The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous."

"But what I have found personally, especially with my kids as well, use it for the right reasons. I’ve been able to use my platform and my following for UNICEF. And it has been the biggest tool to make people aware of what’s going on around the world for children," he continued.

The retired athlete insisted he's "tried to do the same" with his and Victoria's four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.