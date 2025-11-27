Brooks Nader and Dakota Mortensen Spark Dating Rumors: What's Really Happening?

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader is creating a buzz following her recent appearance at the U.S. Open this summer. The Sports Illustrated model attended the Season 3 launch party for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on November 11 at NYC’s Plaza Hotel, where her playful interaction with DadTok star Dakota Mortensen caught fans' attention and ignited dating speculation.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram Brooks Nader and Dakota Mortensen sparked dating rumors after their interaction at a NYC event.

Nader, 28, and Mortensen, 32, popped up in a TikTok clip shared by the star’s sister Grace Ann Nader. “I’m sensing a MESSY crossover,” Grace Ann wrote, showcasing a moment where Brooks rested her hand on Dakota’s shoulder during their animated chat. At one point, Dakota lightly touched Brooks’ elbow, sharing smiles as Brooks playfully lifted a foot while clutching her drink.

Source: @graceannnader/Tiktok Clips of Brooks Nader and Dakota Mortensen talking surfaced on TikTok.

The video also featured the theme song from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, drawing even more intrigue about a potential connection between Brooks' world and the reality show. As of now, neither Brooks nor Dakota has addressed the rumors directly, but fans have pointed out that both appear to be single. Dakota has been available since late last year after ending his on-and-off relationship with Taylor Frankie Paul, with whom he shares son Ever.

Source: MEGA; @dakota_mortensen/Instagram Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen confirmed their breakup in 2025.

Additional TikTok clips from the event stoked curiosity further. Content creator Max Cohen, who was also at the party, filmed the duo interacting. "Being an influencer is crazy because what do you mean it’s a Tuesday night and I’m in a private room at the Plaza Hotel watching Brooks Nader and Dakota Mortensen flirt with each other?" he posted.

Source: @murrayhillboy/Instagram Brooks Nader and Dakota Mortensen have not confirmed the real status of their relationship.

Brooks and Dakota seemingly commented on the swirling attention under Max’s post. Brooks wrote, “These other povs are crazy,” complete with crying-laughing emojis, while Dakota quipped, “Had no clue there were other povs. Wish me luck guys lol.” Fans dissected every aspect of their interactions. “Sunglasses inside tells me all I need to know,” one commenter remarked, while another joked, “This is like those Regina x Rodrick edits.”

