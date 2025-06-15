or
Taylor Frankie Paul
Dakota Mortensen Breaks Silence on Co-Parenting With Ex Taylor Frankie Paul After Their Tumultuous Split

Photos of Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: MEGA

Dakota Mortensen opened up about co-parenting with ex Taylor Frankie Paul.

By:

June 15 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Dakota Mortensen, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, opened up about his current relationship with ex Taylor Frankie Paul following their dramatic breakup.

During the Wednesday, June 4, episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, Mortensen, 32, shared that his dynamic with Paul is "really fresh right now" as they co-parent their 15-month-old son, Ever.

However, he didn't provide additional details regarding their relationship post-split.

Photo of Ever, Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: @dakota_mortensen/Instagram

Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul co-parent Ever after their split.

Viewers saw the couple's rocky journey unfold during Season 1 of their Hulu reality show, which featured an altercation leading to Paul, 31, being charged with aggravated assault in 2023.

Following that incident, she suffered a miscarriage but later became pregnant again with Ever.

Season 1 concluded with a cliffhanger after costar Mayci Neeley discovered Mortensen's infidelity.

Photo of Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: @dakota_mortensen/Instagram

Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul showed their rocky journey in Season 1.

In the Season 2 premiere in May, Paul discussed their status.

"Right after Ever was born, Dakota and I were living together and in bliss with our new baby, and I was even considering engagement. And then I learned that he was lying this entire time," she revealed.

Throughout the season, fans witnessed the couple's on-again, off-again relationship, ultimately ending for good in late 2024.

Photo of Dakota Mortensen
Source: @Nick Viall/Youtube

Dakota Mortensen admitted his uncertainty caused some dumb mistakes early on.

Reflecting on their relationship during his "Viall Files" appearance, Mortensen shared his initial fears while dating Paul.

"I was so afraid of how much I liked Taylor and how afraid I was of her and knowing that I didn't know really what she wanted, or if this could even be a thing," he explained.

He noted that Paul was "still talking to the man she had an affair with" during the early days of their romance.

"I'm not stupid. I can obviously read those things. I still knew there was something going on there," Mortensen said, admitting that his uncertainty about their relationship "led to some of those dumb mistakes" early on.

Photos of Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul shared her apprehensions about dating as a single mother.

Meanwhile, Paul recently spoke to Variety, expressing her apprehensions about dating as a single mother.

"I am very scared to get out there and date. I can't really even picture it happening for me. I don't know people's intentions, or if they're just wanting to date to get on the show. And so you have to question people's intentions," she said. "I also have three kids, so who wants to come in and take over that role?"

Despite her hesitations, Paul emphasized her strong intuition.

She confidently noted, "Clearly, that's why I'm not with my baby daddy."

