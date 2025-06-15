Dakota Mortensen Breaks Silence on Co-Parenting With Ex Taylor Frankie Paul After Their Tumultuous Split

Dakota Mortensen , star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives , opened up about his current relationship with ex Taylor Frankie Paul following their dramatic breakup.

During the Wednesday, June 4, episode of " The Viall Files " podcast, Mortensen, 32, shared that his dynamic with Paul is "really fresh right now" as they co-parent their 15-month-old son, Ever .

Following that incident, she suffered a miscarriage but later became pregnant again with Ever.

Viewers saw the couple's rocky journey unfold during Season 1 of their Hulu reality show, which featured an altercation leading to Paul, 31, being charged with aggravated assault in 2023.

"Right after Ever was born, Dakota and I were living together and in bliss with our new baby, and I was even considering engagement. And then I learned that he was lying this entire time," she revealed.

In the Season 2 premiere in May, Paul discussed their status.

Throughout the season, fans witnessed the couple's on-again, off-again relationship, ultimately ending for good in late 2024.

Reflecting on their relationship during his "Viall Files" appearance, Mortensen shared his initial fears while dating Paul.

"I was so afraid of how much I liked Taylor and how afraid I was of her and knowing that I didn't know really what she wanted, or if this could even be a thing," he explained.

He noted that Paul was "still talking to the man she had an affair with" during the early days of their romance.