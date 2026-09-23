or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Brooks Nader
OK LogoNEWS

Brooks Nader Gets Naked in Bed for Sultry Photoshoot

brooks nader goes naked in bed
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader shared a sultry photo dump featuring a daring look in bed during her St. Tropez trip.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2026, Updated 7:22 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader is giving fans another glimpse at her St. Tropez getaway with a sultry new photo.

In the black-and-white shot, the model lounged across a bed while partly covered by white sheets. She appeared topless as she looked toward the camera, holding a piece of clothing near her face.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Brooks Nader shared a sultry black-and-white photo from her St. Tropez getaway.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader shared a sultry black-and-white photo from her St. Tropez getaway.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nader kept things simple in the snapshot, wearing her blonde hair in loose waves as she relaxed across the bed. The bedroom setting gave the image a laid-back, vintage feel.

Nader shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Me by @ellenvonunwerth in St Tropez.”

The image was captured by famed photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

Article continues below advertisement

Nader Shared More Vacation Photos

image of The model posed on a bed while partly covered by white sheets.
Source: MEGA

The model posed on a bed while partly covered by white sheets.

Nader gave followers another peek at her trip in the next slides.

In the next slide, Nader added a quote that read, “I really don’t take myself too seriously. I’m happiest cracking jokes with my friends. No glitz, no glam, and most likely barefoot.”

The third slide showed the reality star barefoot in a black mini dress with a tube neckline. She leaned against a tree trunk while her messy bun slightly covered her face.

The new photos come after Nader faced criticism for going topless in front of her father, Breaux Nader, during her European vacation in August.

MORE ON:
Brooks Nader

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nader Addressed Her Topless Vacation Photos

image of Brooks Nader previously addressed criticism over topless photos from her European vacation.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader previously addressed criticism over topless photos from her European vacation.

One paparazzi photo showed Brooks jumping into the water wearing nothing but white bikini bottoms and a small crochet skirt. She finished the look with black sunglasses.

Still, the model didn't seem bothered by the reaction.

"I had the time of my freaking life,” she told Entertainment Tonight of her European vacation on September 10. “I don't care if I'm not from Europe. I'm from Louisiana. I grew up in an all-girl household. We're always naked together as sisters."

The Love Thy Nader alum also opened up about her father's reaction to the moment, explaining that he wasn't concerned about her going without a bikini top during the family trip.

My dad's half blind, so he didn't even notice,” she revealed. “He was like, ‘I don’t care.’”

“He has selective hearing and selective seeing,” Brooks added.

Breaux and Brooks were joined on the getaway by her mother, Holland Nader, and her sister Sarah Jane Nader.

Nader Fired Back at Critics

image of Brooks Nader said she was focused on enjoying her family trip rather than the cameras.
Source: MEGA

Brooks Nader said she was focused on enjoying her family trip rather than the cameras.

Looking back on the trip, Brooks said she was focused on enjoying herself rather than worrying about cameras nearby.

"I was just having the time of my life and really not thinking that anyone was documenting some of it, but we love it," she explained. "It's great.”

Brooks later poked fun at the backlash with a cheeky Instagram Story. The post showed the the blonde beauty jumping into the water fully dressed in a tiny black dress, sunglasses and sky-high heels.

"Are we happy now?" she asked her followers, poking fun at her own topless escapades on August 18.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.