Brooks Nader Gets Naked in Bed for Sultry Photoshoot
Sept. 23 2026, Updated 7:22 a.m. ET
Brooks Nader is giving fans another glimpse at her St. Tropez getaway with a sultry new photo.
In the black-and-white shot, the model lounged across a bed while partly covered by white sheets. She appeared topless as she looked toward the camera, holding a piece of clothing near her face.
Nader kept things simple in the snapshot, wearing her blonde hair in loose waves as she relaxed across the bed. The bedroom setting gave the image a laid-back, vintage feel.
Nader shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Me by @ellenvonunwerth in St Tropez.”
The image was captured by famed photographer Ellen von Unwerth.
Nader Shared More Vacation Photos
Nader gave followers another peek at her trip in the next slides.
In the next slide, Nader added a quote that read, “I really don’t take myself too seriously. I’m happiest cracking jokes with my friends. No glitz, no glam, and most likely barefoot.”
The third slide showed the reality star barefoot in a black mini dress with a tube neckline. She leaned against a tree trunk while her messy bun slightly covered her face.
The new photos come after Nader faced criticism for going topless in front of her father, Breaux Nader, during her European vacation in August.
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Nader Addressed Her Topless Vacation Photos
One paparazzi photo showed Brooks jumping into the water wearing nothing but white bikini bottoms and a small crochet skirt. She finished the look with black sunglasses.
Still, the model didn't seem bothered by the reaction.
"I had the time of my freaking life,” she told Entertainment Tonight of her European vacation on September 10. “I don't care if I'm not from Europe. I'm from Louisiana. I grew up in an all-girl household. We're always naked together as sisters."
The Love Thy Nader alum also opened up about her father's reaction to the moment, explaining that he wasn't concerned about her going without a bikini top during the family trip.
“My dad's half blind, so he didn't even notice,” she revealed. “He was like, ‘I don’t care.’”
“He has selective hearing and selective seeing,” Brooks added.
Breaux and Brooks were joined on the getaway by her mother, Holland Nader, and her sister Sarah Jane Nader.
Nader Fired Back at Critics
Looking back on the trip, Brooks said she was focused on enjoying herself rather than worrying about cameras nearby.
"I was just having the time of my life and really not thinking that anyone was documenting some of it, but we love it," she explained. "It's great.”
Brooks later poked fun at the backlash with a cheeky Instagram Story. The post showed the the blonde beauty jumping into the water fully dressed in a tiny black dress, sunglasses and sky-high heels.
"Are we happy now?" she asked her followers, poking fun at her own topless escapades on August 18.