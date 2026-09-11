Brooks Nader Defends Boating Topless on Vacation With Her 'Half Blind' Father After Controversy: 'He Didn't Even Notice'

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Brooks Nader spoke out after paparazzi captured the star topless next to her dad, Breaux Nader, during a European getaway last month. The 29-year-old model faced criticism for the photos as fans recoiled at the fact that she would dare to expose her chest in front of her father in Sardinia, Italy. However, as usual, Brooks was unbothered. "I had the time of my freaking life,” she told Entertainment Tonight of her European vacation on September 10. “I don't care if I'm not from Europe. I'm from Louisiana. I grew up in an all-girl household. We're always naked together as sisters."

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'He Didn't Even Notice'

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader was captured by paparazzi stripping off her top in Italy.

In one of the paparazzi snaps, Brooks jumped into the water wearing nothing but white bikini bottoms and a small crochet skirt. She completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses. According to the Baywatch star, her father didn't bat an eye at the fact that she had ditched her bikini top while enjoying the summer holiday with her family. “My dad's half blind, so he didn't even notice,” she revealed. “He was like, ‘I don’t care.’”

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Source: MEGA Brooks Nader was joined on the boat by her sister Sarah Jane Nader.

“He has selective hearing and selective seeing,” Brooks added. Breaux and Brooks were accompanied on the holiday by her mother, Holland Nader, and her sister Sarah Jane Nader. Brooks added that she was too busy living in the moment to realize someone could have been snapping photos of her intimate family vacation.

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Source: MEGA Brooks Nader continued her skimpy wardrobe all summer long.

"I was just having the time of my life and really not thinking that anyone was documenting some of it, but we love it," she explained. "It's great.” Brooks made a cheeky response to her critics in a recent Instagram Story, which captured the star jumping into the water fully clothed, complete in a tiny black dress, sunglasses and sky-high heels. "Are we happy now?" she asked her followers, poking fun at her own topless escapades on August 18.

'It's Not Weird'

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader's sister defended her behavior.