Brooks Nader Nearly Exposes Her Chest in Spicy Thirst Trap Photos From Luxe Mexico Vacation
Jan. 13 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
Brooks Nader is living la vida loca en Mexico!
The model, 28, went braless in a white baby tee with a graphic cherry design while sunbathing in Las Ventanas Al Paraiso on Tuesday, January 13.
Nader paired her sultry top with oversized sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and red bikini bottoms as her blonde locks blew with the wind.
Brooks Nader Sizzles in Sultry Photos from Mexico
Elsewhere in her photo dump, Nader teased her backside in a fiery red swimsuit while watching horses on the beach.
Later, she switched into a matching leopard-print bikini and cover-up for a revealing mirror selfie. The 28-year-old complemented her bathing suit with a straw hat, a long gold necklace and black sunglasses.
Nader completed her post with other assorted moments from her Mexico trip, whether indulging in sushi with caviar and gold dust, dining with friends or choosing a pair of heels.
"Old lips, new clothes, same me 👄 🌴," she captioned the Instagram carousel.
Brooks Nader Dissolved Her Lip Filler
Nader's caption alluded to her recent decision to dissolve her lip filler. She shared her journey to returning to her natural smile online, including an Instagram Story of herself with bruised lips.
The Love Thy Nader star wrote, "Had the last of my filler dissolved before Cabo and feeling like my old self!"
In one vacation photo with a friend, she exclaimed, "Filter-free smile!"
Nader also published a screenshot of herself with filler on her reality show.
"Pre filler dissolve 😵💫😵💫😵💫. it had migrated so much," she reflected.
On December 23, 2025, Nader's sister Sarah Jane captured a video of the model at the doctor's office.
"Rare aesthetic: getting your lip filler dissolved after Disneyland," the 23-year-old said.
In the short clip, Brooks appeared to be getting her lips numbed with a Q-tip while she wore Minnie Mouse ears. She said at the time that her decision was her "Christmas present to mom and dad."
Sarah Jane praised her sister's transformation a few weeks later by posting the final results on her Instagram Story, writing, “Cutie girl (& filler free 🤭)."
Brooks Nader Reflects on Her Injectables and Medications
This past November, Brooks admitted that her plastic surgery work makes her "look like Michael Jackson."
The blonde beauty also revealed on her show that she was taking a GLP-1 medication for weight loss.
"If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], 'Can we get feedback from the client?' The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds," she recalled. "I didn’t shed one tear over it. I don’t feel bad for myself. I just say, 'The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?' The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off. I’m not saying it’s okay. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different — but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs."