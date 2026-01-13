or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Brooks Nader
OK LogoPHOTOS

Brooks Nader Nearly Exposes Her Chest in Spicy Thirst Trap Photos From Luxe Mexico Vacation

Photo of Brooks Nader
Source: MEGA/@brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader went braless and nearly exposed her assets in racy photos from her Mexico vacation.

Jan. 13 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader is living la vida loca en Mexico!

The model, 28, went braless in a white baby tee with a graphic cherry design while sunbathing in Las Ventanas Al Paraiso on Tuesday, January 13.

Nader paired her sultry top with oversized sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and red bikini bottoms as her blonde locks blew with the wind.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader Sizzles in Sultry Photos from Mexico

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Brooks Nader nearly had a nip slip in a scandalous top.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader nearly had a nip slip in a scandalous top.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Nader teased her backside in a fiery red swimsuit while watching horses on the beach.

Later, she switched into a matching leopard-print bikini and cover-up for a revealing mirror selfie. The 28-year-old complemented her bathing suit with a straw hat, a long gold necklace and black sunglasses.

Nader completed her post with other assorted moments from her Mexico trip, whether indulging in sushi with caviar and gold dust, dining with friends or choosing a pair of heels.

"Old lips, new clothes, same me 👄 🌴," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader Dissolved Her Lip Filler

Image of Brooks Nader recently got her lip filler dissolved.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader recently got her lip filler dissolved.

Nader's caption alluded to her recent decision to dissolve her lip filler. She shared her journey to returning to her natural smile online, including an Instagram Story of herself with bruised lips.

The Love Thy Nader star wrote, "Had the last of my filler dissolved before Cabo and feeling like my old self!"

In one vacation photo with a friend, she exclaimed, "Filter-free smile!"

Nader also published a screenshot of herself with filler on her reality show.

"Pre filler dissolve 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫. it had migrated so much," she reflected.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Brooks Nader

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Brooks Nader stripped down to a bikini on vacation.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader stripped down to a bikini on vacation.

On December 23, 2025, Nader's sister Sarah Jane captured a video of the model at the doctor's office.

"Rare aesthetic: getting your lip filler dissolved after Disneyland," the 23-year-old said.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Brooks Nader flashed her butt while tanning on the sand.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader flashed her butt while tanning on the sand.

In the short clip, Brooks appeared to be getting her lips numbed with a Q-tip while she wore Minnie Mouse ears. She said at the time that her decision was her "Christmas present to mom and dad."

Sarah Jane praised her sister's transformation a few weeks later by posting the final results on her Instagram Story, writing, “Cutie girl (& filler free 🤭)."

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader Reflects on Her Injectables and Medications

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader vacationed in Mexico.

This past November, Brooks admitted that her plastic surgery work makes her "look like Michael Jackson."

The blonde beauty also revealed on her show that she was taking a GLP-1 medication for weight loss.

"If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], 'Can we get feedback from the client?' The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds," she recalled. "I didn’t shed one tear over it. I don’t feel bad for myself. I just say, 'The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?' The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off. I’m not saying it’s okay. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different — but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.