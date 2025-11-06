Brooks Nader Tells All on Plastic Surgery Procedures She's Had Done as She Confesses People Compare Her to Michael Jackson

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader came clean about her past plastic surgery procedures. In a Wednesday, November 5, interview, the model, 28, dished on the variety of injectables and skincare treatments she's had for her complexion.

Nader is aware that people say she "look[s] like Michael Jackson" due to a nose job, but she doesn't let the criticism get to her.

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader previously got a nose job.

She also received veneers from Dr. Michael Apa, who typically charges $50,000 for a complete service. Nader reportedly worked with the doctor for free in August 2023 in exchange for an Instagram post. The star has also had her fair share of injectables, including salmon sperm facials and the "Nefertiti" Botox neck lift. "Every Christmas, you can catch me looking like Freddy Krueger," she joked.

Brooks Nader's GLP-1 Use

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader received a Botox neck lift.

Cosmetic services aside, Nader is also taking a GLP-1 to slim down her figure. "If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], 'Can we get feedback from the client?' The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds," she reflected. "I didn’t shed one tear over it. I don’t feel bad for myself. I just say, 'The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?' The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off. I’m not saying it’s okay. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different — but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs."

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader stars on ‘Love Thy Nader.’

In the Hulu series, Love Thy Nader, her sisters found her nearly unconscious in a bathtub after she upped her GLP-1 dosage to get "extra snatched" before a photoshoot. "The thing that I was so shocked about with the show was that I had so many people reach out to me saying, 'I’m also addicted to GLP-1. I’m ashamed to talk about it because there’s such a stigma around it. It’s a crutch for me,'" she explained. "I’m still on it. It’s a crutch for me, too. It’s not healthy. I should get off it. I’ll be honest about that."

Is Brooks Nader Dating Anyone?

Source: MEGA Brooks Nader previously dated Gleb Savchenko.