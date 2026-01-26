Brooks Nader Nearly Kisses 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline in New Risqué Snap
Jan. 26 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Brooks Nader and Madelyn Cline got closer than ever in a playful Instagram snap this past weekend.
On January 25, Nader shared a cheeky picture of her and Cline facing each other with their tongues nearly touching in a flirty moment that almost turned into a kiss.
Fashion Statement
The night before, the pair were first seen together, leaving Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles after a girls' night out.
The Outer Banks star, 28, turned heads in a blazer dress with black tights and heels, her short hair slicked back.
Nader, 28, kept it edgy in jeans, a black bodysuit and a fur draped over her shoulders.
Girls' Trip
Elsewhere in the photo dump, the model shared a loving snap with Kate Hudson as she snuggled into her side.
She also posted a candid picture of herself and Paris Hilton as they danced under a lit pathway.
Nader wore a plunging green gown while Hilton opted for black leather pants and a sparkly long-sleeve black top.
Another Snap
The model recently posted another sultry snap while enjoying Mexico.
Nader went braless in a cropped white baby tee with a cherry design while sunbathing in Las Ventanas Al Paraiso on Tuesday, January 13.
She paired the look with oversized sunglasses, red bottoms and gold hoop earrings.
"Old lips, new clothes, same me 👄 🌴," she captioned the post.
Lip Filler and Weight Loss Journey
In her caption, the model alluded to her recent decision to dissolve her lip filler.
She has shared her journey on social media, with one image showing bruising on her lips.
The star wrote, "Had the last of my filler dissolved before Cabo and feeling like my old self!"
In one photo with a friend, she exclaimed, "Filter-free smile!"
She also candidly posted a screenshot of herself with filler.
"Pre filler dissolve 😵💫😵💫😵💫. It had migrated so much," she reflected.
Not only has the model been open about her plastic surgery work, but she has also been candid about her weight loss journey.
"If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], 'Can we get feedback from the client?' The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds," she recalled. "I didn’t shed one tear over it. I don’t feel bad for myself. I just say, 'The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?' The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off. I’m not saying it’s okay. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different — but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs."