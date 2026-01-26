or
Article continues below advertisement
Brooks Nader Nearly Kisses 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline in New Risqué Snap

split image of Brooks Nader and Brooks Nader and Madeline Cline
Source: mega; @brooksnader/Instagram

Madelyn Cline and Brooks Nader shared a risqué car selfie this weekend!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET

Brooks Nader and Madelyn Cline got closer than ever in a playful Instagram snap this past weekend.

On January 25, Nader shared a cheeky picture of her and Cline facing each other with their tongues nearly touching in a flirty moment that almost turned into a kiss.

Fashion Statement

Image of Brooks Nader and Madelyn Cline sat close in a playful car selfie, their tongues nearly touching.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader and Madelyn Cline sat close in a playful car selfie, their tongues nearly touching.

The night before, the pair were first seen together, leaving Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles after a girls' night out.

The Outer Banks star, 28, turned heads in a blazer dress with black tights and heels, her short hair slicked back.

Nader, 28, kept it edgy in jeans, a black bodysuit and a fur draped over her shoulders.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Madelyn Cline smiled as she left Chateau Marmont, looking chic in a blazer dress and heels.

Girls' Trip

Image of Brooks Nader turned heads in jeans, a black bodysuit and a fur draped over her shoulders.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader turned heads in jeans, a black bodysuit and a fur draped over her shoulders.

Elsewhere in the photo dump, the model shared a loving snap with Kate Hudson as she snuggled into her side.

She also posted a candid picture of herself and Paris Hilton as they danced under a lit pathway.

Nader wore a plunging green gown while Hilton opted for black leather pants and a sparkly long-sleeve black top.

Brooks Nader

Another Snap

image of Brooks Nader also included a snap of herself with Kate Hudson in her post.
Source: @brooksnader/Instagram

Brooks Nader also included a snap of herself with Kate Hudson in her post.

The model recently posted another sultry snap while enjoying Mexico.

Nader went braless in a cropped white baby tee with a cherry design while sunbathing in Las Ventanas Al Paraiso on Tuesday, January 13.

She paired the look with oversized sunglasses, red bottoms and gold hoop earrings.

"Old lips, new clothes, same me 👄 🌴," she captioned the post.

Lip Filler and Weight Loss Journey

image of The model recently dissolved her lip filler.
Source: mega

The model recently dissolved her lip filler.

In her caption, the model alluded to her recent decision to dissolve her lip filler.

She has shared her journey on social media, with one image showing bruising on her lips.

The star wrote, "Had the last of my filler dissolved before Cabo and feeling like my old self!"

In one photo with a friend, she exclaimed, "Filter-free smile!"

She also candidly posted a screenshot of herself with filler.

"Pre filler dissolve 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫. It had migrated so much," she reflected.

Not only has the model been open about her plastic surgery work, but she has also been candid about her weight loss journey.

"If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], 'Can we get feedback from the client?' The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds," she recalled. "I didn’t shed one tear over it. I don’t feel bad for myself. I just say, 'The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?' The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off. I’m not saying it’s okay. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different — but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs."

