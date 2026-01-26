Brooks Nader Nearly Kisses 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline in New Risqué Snap

Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader and Madelyn Cline got closer than ever in a playful Instagram snap this past weekend. On January 25, Nader shared a cheeky picture of her and Cline facing each other with their tongues nearly touching in a flirty moment that almost turned into a kiss.

Fashion Statement

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader and Madelyn Cline sat close in a playful car selfie, their tongues nearly touching.

The night before, the pair were first seen together, leaving Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles after a girls' night out. The Outer Banks star, 28, turned heads in a blazer dress with black tights and heels, her short hair slicked back. Nader, 28, kept it edgy in jeans, a black bodysuit and a fur draped over her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Nader (@brooksnader) Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Madelyn Cline smiled as she left Chateau Marmont, looking chic in a blazer dress and heels.

Girls' Trip

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader turned heads in jeans, a black bodysuit and a fur draped over her shoulders.

Elsewhere in the photo dump, the model shared a loving snap with Kate Hudson as she snuggled into her side. She also posted a candid picture of herself and Paris Hilton as they danced under a lit pathway. Nader wore a plunging green gown while Hilton opted for black leather pants and a sparkly long-sleeve black top.

Another Snap

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader also included a snap of herself with Kate Hudson in her post.

The model recently posted another sultry snap while enjoying Mexico. Nader went braless in a cropped white baby tee with a cherry design while sunbathing in Las Ventanas Al Paraiso on Tuesday, January 13. She paired the look with oversized sunglasses, red bottoms and gold hoop earrings. "Old lips, new clothes, same me 👄 🌴," she captioned the post.

Lip Filler and Weight Loss Journey

Source: mega The model recently dissolved her lip filler.