brooks nader stuns in miami as she hosts star studded skinnydipped sunset session with her sisters

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Brooks Nader has no problem showing skin, especially in Miami! The Baywatch actress, who has been busy filming the reboot in Los Angeles, traveled to Florida to host SkinnyDipped’s Sunset Session at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach on March 26. The SI Swimsuit model made it a family affair with sisters Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland Nader.

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Source: World Red Eye

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The Nader sisters arrived on boat and delivered a masterclass in coordinated yet individual style, each bringing their own take on Miami glamour to the 305. From sleek neutrals to shimmering textures, the group struck the perfect balance of effortless and elevated, setting the tone for an evening that felt equal parts chic and carefree. As the sun dipped over the bay, guests including Hallie Batchelder, Diplo, Peggy Gou, David and Isabela Grutman, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Juliette Porter, and Cindy Prado flowed between the waterfront deck and dance floor, sipping cocktails and sampling SkinnyDipped’s signature better-for-you treats including the Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites, Lemon Bliss Almonds and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.

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Source: World Red Eye

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The vibe was polished but relaxed, very much in line with the brand’s ethos of indulgence without compromise. Carlita kept the energy high with a sun-soaked DJ set that carried the crowd from early evening into night, while SkinnyDipped co-founder Breezy Griffith mingled with guests, celebrating the brand’s continued rise as a go-to for elevated snacking. With their real chocolate, high quality ingredients and 50% less sugar, it is no wonder why in addition to Brooks, SkinnyDipped is a continued fan favorite of celebrities including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg and Chace Crawford to name a few.