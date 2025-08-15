Article continues below advertisement

Brooks Nader is living her best life! The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated model shared a jaw-dropping topless shot from her seaside getaway, rocking nothing but a black thong bikini bottom as she climbed a giant inflatable ladder over crystal-clear water. Sun-kissed and with her hair perfectly tousled, Nader made a playful moment look like a high-fashion photoshoot.

“I almost got it 🤣,” she joked in the caption.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader went topless on vacation in Italy.

Later on the trip, the model swapped bikinis for full-on glamour, slipping into a curve-hugging strapless blue gown by Ermanno Scervino. She topped off the look with a dramatic wide-brimmed hat dripping in shimmering fringe, snapping a sultry mirror selfie that proved she can nail any style. The plunging neckline put her cleavage front and center, and her sisters — Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane — matched her energy, rocking slinky glam-cowgirl outfits while partying on a luxury yacht.

“Long live cowgirls,” Brooks captioned one shot. In another, the sisters grooved under a red party light while she teased, “Wanted: Dead or Alive,” complete with a cowboy emoji.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The 'DWTS' star later stunned in a strapless blue gown by Ermanno Scervino.

Brooks also shared Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s promo for their new reality series, Love Thy Nader. The poster shows the four sisters strutting down a city street under the tagline: “Four sisters. One City. Zero Apologies.”

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram The reality star enjoyed a cowgirl-themed yacht party with her sisters.

“Brooks Nader: Every kind of iconic. ✨ You’ve double-tapped, scrolled, swooned and saved & now it’s time to binge the Nader era. The trailer for #LoveThyNader just dropped, proving once again she is the moment. 💋 #Trailer #BrooksNader #NaderSisters," the caption reads.

The carousel also included steamy swimsuit shots of Brooks for the magazine. The official Love Thy Nader official trailer — released August 11 on Freeform — teased drama between Brooks and pro dancer Gleb Savchenko, who split earlier this year. Brooks, 28, stars alongside her sisters Mary Holland, 26, Grace Ann, 24, and Sarah Jane, 23.

Source: @brooksnader/Instagram Brooks Nader promoted her new reality show 'Love Thy Nader' on social media.

“Gleb and I met through Dancing With the Stars,” Brooks said in the clip. “In our family, we say, ‘You don’t date one Nader sister, you date all of us.’” But Mary Holland hinted trouble was brewing, adding, “My sister just got cheated on. What do I do? And, also, why do men suck?”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Brooks accused Gleb of infidelity. “He’s a cheater and I have all that proof,” she claimed, while Gleb fired back in a voiceover, “I’m just sad how people spread lies and rumors to promote their new reality show.” As OK! previously reported, Brooks ended things with Gleb in April after her sister claimed they had “hard evidence” he stepped out on their romance. He denied it, telling a reporter, “I’m not a cheater. I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy.”

The two met while rehearsing for DWTS in summer 2024, but their romance fizzled by April. Brooks, who was previously married to husband Billy Haire, admitted she may have been “naive” about certain relationship red flags. She said that while filming DWTS, “certain things would happen” that her sisters saw as warning signs — including what they called “love bombing.”