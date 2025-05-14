Get Ready for 'Love Thy Nader': What to Know About Brooks Nader's New Show Featuring Her Sisters
A new reality show is set to turn heads this summer, and it's got sisterhood at its heart! Meet the fabulous Nader sisters — model siblings Brooks, Sarah Jane, Grace Ann, and Mary Holland — as they invite fans to peek behind the curtain of their glitzy lives in New York City. Buckle up because Love Thy Nader is about to make waves!
What’s ‘Love Thy Nader’ All About?
This isn’t just another reality show — it’s a “coming of age” tale of four sisters who swapped their humble Louisiana bayou roots for the fast-paced glam of NYC! According to a Disney press release, viewers will watch the siblings navigate the "high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan’s elite," and yes, the whirlwind of romance that follows.
And leading the pack? It’s none other than Brooks, who’s poised to be the Kim Kardashian of the crew. Her “breakout success” after being discovered by Sports Illustrated has opened doors few could dream of.
Celebrity Buzz: The Nader Sisters Are Trending!
The excitement over Brooks’ new venture is palpable, with big names like Olivia Culpo and former Bachelorette Jenn Tran chiming in.
“Oh I’ll be tuning in!” female rugby Olympic gold medalist Ilona Maher commented on Freeform’s Instagram announcement.
Culpo couldn’t contain her excitement, posting, “I SIMPLY can’t wait for this!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
Sisters Spill the Tea on ‘Love Thy Nader’
Once the sisters landed this golden opportunity, Brooks revealed just how serendipitous it was. “To be honest, I know it’s a cliché and everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, I want to be on reality TV,’ but the stars aligned perfectly and beautifully for us, and we’re so grateful for that,” she shared with Us Weekly at Hulu’s Get Real House on April 22. “It just so happened that the reality TV gods were on our side because chaos ensued immediately after we found out.”
The show's premise promises drama as the sisters dive into living together again after navigating their young adult lives apart. “We grew up living in the same bedroom in Louisiana,” Brooks explained, hinting at the nostalgic dynamics to unfold. “Everybody went off, had boyfriends, whatever. Somehow, we’re all back together living under the same roof as we were in Louisiana.”
Grace Ann Chimes In: The Kardashians Comparison
Fans are buzzing, drawing comparisons between the Nader clan and the likes of The Kardashians or The Culpo Sisters. Grace Ann didn’t shy away from addressing the chatter, saying, “I will say the personality dynamics of the Kardashian sisters remind me a lot of our different [dynamics]. We have some stronger personalities and whatnot.”
A Star-Studded Production Team!
Rounding out the excitement is that the show isn’t just a family affair. Late-night king Jimmy Kimmel serves as a co-executive producer, teaming up with Rachel Tung, James “Baby Doll” Dixon, and Brandon Panaligan to bring Love Thy Nader to life.
On April 24, Brooks shared a fun video with her sisters and Kimmel at Hulu’s Get Real party, captioning, “Somehow convinced @jimmykimmel to join our chaos!! Love Thy Nader premieres on @hulu & @freeform this summer – and it’s gloriously unhinged!!! #lovethynader.”
Mark Your Calendars!
Fans, set your reminders! Love Thy Nader is hitting screens on Freeform and Hulu this summer 2025. While the official premiere date is still under wraps, one thing's for sure — this is one show you won’t want to miss!