Get Ready for 'Love Thy Nader': What to Know About Brooks Nader's New Show Featuring Her Sisters

This isn’t just another reality show — it’s a “coming of age” tale of four sisters who swapped their humble Louisiana bayou roots for the fast-paced glam of NYC! According to a Disney press release, viewers will watch the siblings navigate the "high-stakes world of modeling, the social scene of Manhattan’s elite," and yes, the whirlwind of romance that follows.

And leading the pack? It’s none other than Brooks, who’s poised to be the Kim Kardashian of the crew. Her “breakout success” after being discovered by Sports Illustrated has opened doors few could dream of.