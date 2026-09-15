Brothers Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estevez Pose for Rare Photo as 'Young Guns' Cast Reunites at Fan Expo
Sept. 15 2026, Updated 3:37 p.m. ET
Charlie Sheen and his brother Emilio Estevez posed for a rare photo together.
Thirty-eight years after the release of their hit 1988 movie Young Guns, Sheen, 61, Estevez, 64, and their co-stars met up at the Fan Expo in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, September 12.
Fellow Young Guns cast member Dermot Mulroney posted a photo of himself on social media, along with Sheen, Estevez, Casey Siemaszko, Kiefer Sutherland and Lou Diamond Phillips with the caption, "38 years later #youngguns rides again - PALS."
Fans Could Not Get Enough of the Reunion
Fans were enthused by the rare cast reunion, making sure to say so in the comments section.
"The boys! You guys look great!" commented one social media user.
Comedian Kenan Thompson even chimed in, "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
"One of my favorite films ever!" gushed another fan, as a third said, "What a bunch of legends."
A fifth wrote, "What a legendary photo!!"
'Young Guns' Was a Box Office Hit
The movie was a Western film that fictionalized the real-life story of outlaw Billy the Kid, played by Estevez. It brought in $56 million in revenue on an $11 million budget, and was followed by a sequel in 1990.
Sheen was not a part of the second installment, as his character was killed off in the original Young Guns.
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Charlie Sheen Confessed He Was Jealous of His Brother's Fast Fame
During an appearance on the podcast "Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend," in October 2025, Sheen confessed that he felt "awful" about his brother’s '80s success.
Estevez was a member of the "Brat Pack," which was a nickname for a group of rising young film stars who frequently appeared in coming-of-age films during the time, and Sheen had yet to find his own success before his breakout roles in Platoon and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, both released in 1986.
Estevez first rose to fame in 1983’s The Outsiders and 1985’s The Breakfast Club.
'They Are All Very Close'
Neither Estevez nor their father, Martin Sheen, 86, was in Sheen’s 2025 Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, which addressed Sheen’s struggles with addiction and the aftermath.
However, in November 2025, director Andrew Renzi told Tudum that the pair declined to participate on camera, but not because they weren’t supportive of the project.
"They wanted to let Charlie have this moment," Renzi explained. "I sat down with them to watch the movie, and they are fully supportive of it and love it. They are all very close."