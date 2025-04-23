'RHOSLC' Star Bronwyn Newport 'Disgusted and Done' With Rumors About Her Daughter's Father
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport has been the subject of many online rumors as of late, and she finally addressed one of them via Instagram.
Newport posted a screenshot from an Instagram Story that read the following: “Bronwyn telling public lies to #RHOSLC fans. She was married before Todd. Her daughter called him daddy. Bronwyn marries Todd… The only dad her daughter knew has been erased by her lies.” The Story also showed pictures of Bronwyn’s daughter with the man they were referring to. Over the screenshot, Newport wrote, “I’m torn. I appreciate knowing when something this nonsensical is said, but I also wish people wouldn’t send me all the nastiness. I don’t engage with on Twitter to my Insta DMs.” Newport noted she lets a “lot of nonsense” about her on social media “go by” but doesn’t “play” when it comes to her daughter.
“She has never called anyone by the title of dad,” Newport continued. “Unfortunately, for her, she does not know her biological father. My first short marriage did not bring ‘daddy’ into her life. For years before that marriage, and years after, it was only us two. Since then, Todd is the closest she has.”
The reality starlet noted she is “disgusted and done” with people making her daughter a topic of conversation and her “ill-advised brief marriage,” which she has “referenced in many public Q&As, “does not make him” her daughter’s father.
“A photographer mistakenly listing him as ‘daddy’ on these social media photos years ago does not make him her father in any way,” she added. “She called him by his first name. He was never a father figure to her. It’s pathetic people continue and make my child, who has no social media and rarely films, a point of discussion, especially trying to speak for her about a subject like family.”
While filming for Season 6 of RHOSLC is currently underway, OK! reported Newport arrived late to the cast trip amid allegations of identity fraud.
“The cast is taping their trip in the Caribbean,” a source dished.
According to the insider, Newport “showed up late to the cast trip due to all of the heat she’s been receiving around her alleged identity theft.”
YouTube vlogger Dana Bowling, who hosts “Daily Dose of Dana,” covered the alleged incident that surfaced online within the last month.
Bowling, who noted she’s “not sure if it’s true,” revealed @bravo_boo on Instagram posted, “Bronwyn from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — otherwise known as Bronwyn Alison Newport Bradley — apparently she goes by both Bradley and Newport — charged with identity theft and grand theft in 2021. Both are felony charges.”
She stated she’s also seeing “other lawsuits and other charges” related to Newport that she’s unsure if “they’re true or not.”