'RHOSLC' Star Bronwyn Newport 'Disgusted and Done' With Rumors About Her Daughter's Father

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport has been the subject of many online rumors as of late, and she finally addressed one of them via Instagram.

Newport posted a screenshot from an Instagram Story that read the following: “Bronwyn telling public lies to #RHOSLC fans. She was married before Todd . Her daughter called him daddy. Bronwyn marries Todd… The only dad her daughter knew has been erased by her lies.” The Story also showed pictures of Bronwyn’s daughter with the man they were referring to. Over the screenshot, Newport wrote, “I’m torn. I appreciate knowing when something this nonsensical is said, but I also wish people wouldn’t send me all the nastiness. I don’t engage with on Twitter to my Insta DMs.” Newport noted she lets a “lot of nonsense” about her on social media “go by” but doesn’t “play” when it comes to her daughter.

“She has never called anyone by the title of dad,” Newport continued. “Unfortunately, for her, she does not know her biological father. My first short marriage did not bring ‘daddy’ into her life. For years before that marriage, and years after, it was only us two. Since then, Todd is the closest she has.”

The reality starlet noted she is “disgusted and done” with people making her daughter a topic of conversation and her “ill-advised brief marriage,” which she has “referenced in many public Q&As, “does not make him” her daughter’s father.

“A photographer mistakenly listing him as ‘daddy’ on these social media photos years ago does not make him her father in any way,” she added. “She called him by his first name. He was never a father figure to her. It’s pathetic people continue and make my child, who has no social media and rarely films, a point of discussion, especially trying to speak for her about a subject like family.”