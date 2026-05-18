or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bruce Springsteen
OK LogoNEWS

Bruce Springsteen and Chris Christie Make Amends After Singer's Brutal Concert Snub: Photo

Photo of Bruce Springsteen and Chris Christie
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen met former N.J. governor Chris Christie after a video went viral of the performer snubbing the politician during his concert.

Contact us by Email

May 18 2026, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Springsteen made up with former New Jersey Governor and superfan Chris Christie by snapping a photo in what appears to be a backstage area during his Land of Hope and Dreams tour.

"Is a dream a lie if it don't come true?" Christie captioned the Instagram post on Sunday, May 17, tagging the "Glory Days" singer. The lyrics reference his 1980 hit "The River."

The photo showed the 20-time Grammy winner, 76, pointing at Christie, 63, who was beaming.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Bruce Springsteen and Chris Christie
Source: @chrischristie/instagram

Bruce Springsteen and Chris Christie were all smiles at their weekend meetup.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

Commenters Mock Bruce Springsteen and Chris Christie Online

Source: X

Bruce Springsteen appeared to ignore Chris Christie by not returning his hopeful high-five.

Commenters got political, as Christie is Republican while Springsteen supports Democratic candidates.

One poster opined, "Bruce’s disdain for @chrischristie is well known. This photo op is the result of some very hard work, done over the weekend, by the former governor’s PR team."

Another wrote, "If Bruce Springsteen and Chris Christie can become friends, why can’t everyone else?"

It is unclear when and where the photo was taken, but Springsteen performed at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Saturday, May 16.

Article continues below advertisement

The Backstory Behind the Smiles

In a clip that went viral, the musician appeared to snub Christie as he walked through the audience at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Thursday, May 14.

Christie extended his hand, hoping for a high-five as The Boss walked through the crowd, but he left the Republican politician hanging and didn't acknowledge his gesture.

A dejected Christie covered up his shame by clapping along to the music.

"HAHAHA Bruce Springsteen WAS NOT HAVING IT with Chris Christie," the poster wrote. "THE SNUB!"

Article continues below advertisement

Anne Hathaway, Katy Perry, Hilary Duff are Bruce Springsteen Fans

MORE ON:
Bruce Springsteen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Chris Christie
Source: MEGA

Chris Christie is a prominent Republican.

Another wrote, "Springsteen said hard pass on the handshake."

Christie’s not alone in his superfandom: Anne Hathaway, Jon Bon Jovi, Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid and Rob Lowe are among famous fans who have been spotted rocking out at his shows.

Tom Hanks and Bon Jovi were in the house recently for his NYC appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Springsteen Called Donald Trump a 'Corrupt, Incompetent, Racist'

Photo of Bruce Springsteen
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen is known for speaking out against President Donald Trump.

Springsteen's performances often hit a political note.

Last month, original E Street Band drummer Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez urged him to show more respect for President Donald Trump in an interview with the New York Post.

During his current Land of Hope and Dreams tour, Springsteen has repeatedly denounced the Trump administration from the stage, calling it "corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous."

Article continues below advertisement

Original E Street Band Drummer Vini 'Mad Dog' Lopez Spoke Out

Photo of Bruce Springsteen
Source: MEGA

Bruce Springsteen performed the anti-ICE song 'Streets of Minneapolis.'

Springsteen also debuted an anti-ICE song titled "Streets of Minneapolis.”

Lopez noted that he previously met Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., where Trump reportedly asked him to tell Springsteen that he was "his biggest fan.”

Despite their differing views, Lopez clarified that he and the "Born in the USA" singer remain on "perfect" terms and still keep in touch, adding that he is “not against what Bruce is saying” about Trump.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.