Bruce Springsteen and Chris Christie Make Amends After Singer's Brutal Concert Snub: Photo
May 18 2026, Published 6:08 p.m. ET
Bruce Springsteen made up with former New Jersey Governor and superfan Chris Christie by snapping a photo in what appears to be a backstage area during his Land of Hope and Dreams tour.
"Is a dream a lie if it don't come true?" Christie captioned the Instagram post on Sunday, May 17, tagging the "Glory Days" singer. The lyrics reference his 1980 hit "The River."
The photo showed the 20-time Grammy winner, 76, pointing at Christie, 63, who was beaming.
Commenters Mock Bruce Springsteen and Chris Christie Online
Commenters got political, as Christie is Republican while Springsteen supports Democratic candidates.
One poster opined, "Bruce’s disdain for @chrischristie is well known. This photo op is the result of some very hard work, done over the weekend, by the former governor’s PR team."
Another wrote, "If Bruce Springsteen and Chris Christie can become friends, why can’t everyone else?"
It is unclear when and where the photo was taken, but Springsteen performed at Madison Square Garden in NYC on Saturday, May 16.
The Backstory Behind the Smiles
In a clip that went viral, the musician appeared to snub Christie as he walked through the audience at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Thursday, May 14.
Christie extended his hand, hoping for a high-five as The Boss walked through the crowd, but he left the Republican politician hanging and didn't acknowledge his gesture.
A dejected Christie covered up his shame by clapping along to the music.
"HAHAHA Bruce Springsteen WAS NOT HAVING IT with Chris Christie," the poster wrote. "THE SNUB!"
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Another wrote, "Springsteen said hard pass on the handshake."
Christie’s not alone in his superfandom: Anne Hathaway, Jon Bon Jovi, Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid and Rob Lowe are among famous fans who have been spotted rocking out at his shows.
Tom Hanks and Bon Jovi were in the house recently for his NYC appearance.
Bruce Springsteen Called Donald Trump a 'Corrupt, Incompetent, Racist'
Springsteen's performances often hit a political note.
Last month, original E Street Band drummer Vini “Mad Dog” Lopez urged him to show more respect for President Donald Trump in an interview with the New York Post.
During his current Land of Hope and Dreams tour, Springsteen has repeatedly denounced the Trump administration from the stage, calling it "corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless, and treasonous."
Original E Street Band Drummer Vini 'Mad Dog' Lopez Spoke Out
Springsteen also debuted an anti-ICE song titled "Streets of Minneapolis.”
Lopez noted that he previously met Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., where Trump reportedly asked him to tell Springsteen that he was "his biggest fan.”
Despite their differing views, Lopez clarified that he and the "Born in the USA" singer remain on "perfect" terms and still keep in touch, adding that he is “not against what Bruce is saying” about Trump.