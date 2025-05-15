Bruce Springsteen Slams 'Treasonous' Donald Trump During Political Rant While on Tour: 'Let Freedom Ring!'

“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” Springsteen told the audience.

“Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!” the singer exclaimed.

The artist claimed the “checks and balances” of the government have “failed the people,” adding, “It’s in the union of people around a common set of values now that’s all that stands between a democracy and authoritarianism. At the end of the day, all we’ve really got is each other.”