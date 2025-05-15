Bruce Springsteen Slams 'Treasonous' Donald Trump During Political Rant While on Tour: 'Let Freedom Ring!'
Musical icon Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band tore into the crippling decline of Donald Trump and his administration at their Land of Hope & Dreams tour in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, May 14.
The musician kicked off his set by saying America is living in “dangerous times” before he spent time between songs to rip into the president.
Bruce Springsteen Calls Donald Trump 'Treasonous'
“In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” Springsteen told the audience.
“Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring!” the singer exclaimed.
The artist claimed the “checks and balances” of the government have “failed the people,” adding, “It’s in the union of people around a common set of values now that’s all that stands between a democracy and authoritarianism. At the end of the day, all we’ve really got is each other.”
Bruce Springsteen Says Donald Trump Takes 'Sadistic Pleasure' in 'Inflicting Pain' on Americans
Springsteen noted that under Trump, there’s “some very weird, strange, and dangerous s--- going on,” before stating that America is “persecuting people for using their right to free speech.”
“This is happening now,” he continued. “In America, the richest men are taking satisfaction in abandoning the world’s poorest children to sickness and death. In my country, they’re taking sadistic pleasure in the pain that they inflict on loyal American workers.”
Bruce Springsteen Slams Donald Trump for Defunding Universities
“They’re rolling back historic civil rights legislation that led to a more just and plural society,” Springsteen went on. “They’re abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom.”
“They’re defunding American universities that won’t bow down to their ideological demands,” the singer said about Trump defunding Harvard University after they refused to abide by the president’s demands to limit activism on campus.
Bruce Springsteen Talks About Kilmar Abrego Garcia Being Wrongly Deported
“They’re removing residents off American streets and, without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centers and prisons,” he added of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom Trump wrongly deported to El Salvador after he accused him of being in the MS-13 gang.
“A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government,” Springsteen elaborated. “They have no concern or idea of what it means to be deeply American.”
Bruce Springsteen Quotes James Baldwin During Political Rant
“The America that l’ve sung to you about for 50 years is real, and, regardless of its faults, is a great country with a great people,” he said before telling the crowd that together, they’ll “survive this moment.”
“Now, I have hope, because I believe in the truth of what the great American writer James Baldwin said. He said, ‘In this world there isn’t as much humanity as one would like, but there’s enough.’ Let’s pray,” the musician concluded.