Hillary Clinton Criticizes Donald Trump's Handling of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Deportation: 'Americans of Conscience Must Stand Against This Now'
Hillary Clinton warned that the Trump Administration could deport more Americans without trial, as Kilmar Abrego Garcia's wrongful deportation to El Salvador has gripped the nation and sparked deep division.
The husband and father came to the country illegally, but a judge ultimately ruled he could not be deported back to his native country due to a potential threat against his life.
Abrego Garcia was accidentally deported due to a "clerical error," and the Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to facilitate his safe return to the United States.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clinton said, "Before the election, I warned that there is no safe haven under authoritarianism. If they can ship Kilmar Abrego Garcia to a foreign prison — accused of no crime, with no trial — they can do it to anyone."
"Americans of conscience must stand against this now," she continued.
The Trump Administration has accused Abrego Garcia of being in MS-13, an El Salvadoran gang. However, there is no evidence to support the GOP's claim.
According to court documents by Abrego Garcia's attorney, he "has no criminal history. He has never been charged or convicted of any criminal charges, in the United States, El Salvador, or any other country."
Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-ML) traveled to the Central American country on Wednesday, April 16, to advocate for Abrego Garcia's return to the United States and said he met with the Vice President of El Salvador, Félix Ulloa, who rejected his request to visit Abrego Garcia.
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele visited the White House earlier this week and said he does not have the authority to send Abrego Garcia back to the United States, referring to him as a "terrorist."
Trump also said numerous times this week he'd like to look into the legality of deporting some U.S. criminals to El Salvador as well.
Former Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg took to X in reaction, tweeting, "I don't see the administration deporting U.S. citizens, but they want people to talk about it because it's a political winner for them. They get to say 'Make America Safe Again,' while the rest of us discuss due process, the 8th Amendment and the federal criminal code. They win just by having this debate."
When asked if Abrego Garcia's deportation could become a trend, he claimed, "As for a dangerous precedent, it depends on what happens in the end."
"Part of the problem is that the Supreme Court used soft language that created a loophole for the administration to drive a truck through," he continued. "Eventually, I expect this issue to be back in front of the Supreme Court, and I expect a divided court to use stronger, more specific language to order Abrego Garcia's return. But that won't happen for a while, if at all."
In a post on X on Wednesday, Homeland Security ripped Abrego Garcia, posting alleged photos of his wife's previous temporary protective order filed against him.
"Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a history of violence and was not the upstanding 'Maryland Man' the media has portrayed him as," the post read. "According to court filings, Garcia's wife sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, claiming he punched, scratched, and ripped off her shirt, among other harm. This MS-13 gang member is not a sympathetic figure."