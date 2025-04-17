Hillary Clinton Criticizes Donald Trump's Handling of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Deportation: 'Americans of Conscience Must Stand Against This Now'

Hillary Clinton warned that the Trump Administration could deport more Americans without trial, as Kilmar Abrego Garcia's wrongful deportation to El Salvador has gripped the nation and sparked deep division.

The husband and father came to the country illegally, but a judge ultimately ruled he could not be deported back to his native country due to a potential threat against his life.

Abrego Garcia was accidentally deported due to a "clerical error," and the Supreme Court ordered the Trump administration to facilitate his safe return to the United States.