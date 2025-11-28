or
'It Just Looks Different': Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Admits She and Her Family Have 'Adapted' to 'Hard' Holiday Season as Actor Battles Dementia

Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, are embracing a changed holiday season, as he continues to face the challenges of his progressing dementia.

Nov. 28 2025, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

The holidays look different for Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, as they adjust to life with his progressing dementia.

“Bruce loved Christmas, and we love celebrating it with him. It just looks different, so we’ve kind of adapted to that,” Emma, 47, told a news outlet in an interview published on Friday, November 28. “You have to learn and adapt and make new memories, bring in the same traditions that you had before.”

Emma Heming Willis Said Her Husband's Diagnosis Was 'Hard'

Emma Heming Willis said 'life goes on' as her husband, Bruce Willis, battles dementia.

Emma explained that her husband’s diagnosis was “hard,” but she embraces a “life goes on” mentality and makes the best of the time they do have.

“But there is still joy in it. I think it’s important that we don’t paint such a negative picture around dementia. We are still laughing. There is still joy. It just looks different,” she recounted.

Bruce Willis' Health Has Deteriorated in Recent Years

Bruce Willis was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.

The Die Hard actor, 70, was first diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder, in March 2022. One year later, it was revealed that his condition had advanced to frontotemporal dementia, a progressive brain disease that impacts communication, behavior and mobility.

In September, Emma revealed that Bruce had been moved to a second home equipped with a round-the-clock team as his condition continued to deteriorate.

Bruce Willis Was Moved to Second Home

Bruce Willis was moved to a second home in September, where he receives around-the-clock care.

Bruce’s eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, whom he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, shared an update on her father’s health last week when a fan asked about his condition via an Instagram Q&A.

“People always ask me this question and I think it’s kind of a hard one to answer because the truth is that anybody with FTD is not doing great,” Rumer, 37, replied. “But he’s doing OK in terms of somebody who’s dealing with frontotemporal dementia, you know what I mean?”

Rumer Willis Is Grateful for Her Father

Rumer Willis shared an update on her father earlier this month.

Rumer is “grateful” that her father was around to still be able to “hug him.”

“I’m so grateful that when I go over there, and I give him a hug, whether he recognizes me or not, that he can feel the love I’ve given him and I can feel it back from him,” she explained. “That I still see a spark of him, and he can feel the love that I’m giving.”

