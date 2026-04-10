NEWS Bryan Cranston Recalls Brutally Being Stung 'Twice' on His Scrotum While Wearing 60,000 Bees for 'Malcolm in the Middle' Episode Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube Bryan Cranston returns as Hal in Hulu's revival of 'Malcolm in the Middle.' Rebecca Friedman April 10 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Cranston endured physical torture while committing to a hilarious bit on the set of Malcolm in the Middle. During a guest appearance on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the famed actor, 70, recalled being brutally stung "twice" on his private part during Season 1 of the beloved sitcom. Cranston, who starred as patriarch Hal in the series, shared a "true story" behind an infamous scene where his character was covered in bees by Malcolm and his friends.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Had 60,000 Bees on Me'

Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube Bryan Cranston endured physical torture for a scene of 'Malcolm in the Middle.'

"I had 60,000 bees on me and I was stung twice," he revealed. "And a couple things that you realize when you're wearing 60,000 bees, you should not be surprised if you get stung." Cranston hilariously continued, "I went, 'Oh, I think I got stung.' And the bee wrangler said he's ready to scrape it off, right? He goes, 'Where is it?' And I go, 'On my s------.' "

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube Bryan Cranston was a special guest on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

Article continues below advertisement

'You're on Your Own'

Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube Bryan Cranston said he was stung on his private part after being covered in 60,000 bees.

The Breaking Bad star was left helpless, however, once informing the beekeeper of the sensitive spot he was stung, as Cranston recounted the apiarist responding, "You're on your own. I'm not going to help you." At this point, Stephen Colbert was hooked on the story and pried for more details, as the late-night host questioned how Cranston "only thought he got stung" in such a painful place. "Do you have a really insensitive s------? the comedian asked, as Cranston exclaimed, "No! I have a very sensitive s------."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert questioned how Bryan Cranston was successfully covered in 60,000 bees.

Still curious about the shocking ordeal, Colbert followed up with, "How did they get the bees on you?" Cranston explained how pheromones from the queen were placed all over his body with the exception of his face, which was covered in insect repellent in order to keep the area bee-free so viewers of the show could recognize him.

Bryan Cranston Returns as Hal in 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival

Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube Bryan Cranston participated in several hilarious stunts for 'Malcolm in the Middle.'