or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bryan Cranston
OK LogoNEWS

Bryan Cranston Recalls Brutally Being Stung 'Twice' on His Scrotum While Wearing 60,000 Bees for 'Malcolm in the Middle' Episode

Composite photo of Bryan Cranston.
Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Bryan Cranston returns as Hal in Hulu's revival of 'Malcolm in the Middle.'

Profile Image

April 10 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Cranston endured physical torture while committing to a hilarious bit on the set of Malcolm in the Middle.

During a guest appearance on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the famed actor, 70, recalled being brutally stung "twice" on his private part during Season 1 of the beloved sitcom.

Cranston, who starred as patriarch Hal in the series, shared a "true story" behind an infamous scene where his character was covered in bees by Malcolm and his friends.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Had 60,000 Bees on Me'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Bryan Cranston endured physical torture for a scene of 'Malcolm in the Middle.'
Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Bryan Cranston endured physical torture for a scene of 'Malcolm in the Middle.'

"I had 60,000 bees on me and I was stung twice," he revealed. "And a couple things that you realize when you're wearing 60,000 bees, you should not be surprised if you get stung."

Cranston hilariously continued, "I went, 'Oh, I think I got stung.' And the bee wrangler said he's ready to scrape it off, right? He goes, 'Where is it?' And I go, 'On my s------.' "

Article continues below advertisement
Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Bryan Cranston was a special guest on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

Article continues below advertisement

'You're on Your Own'

Image of Bryan Cranston said he was stung on his private part after being covered in 60,000 bees.
Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Bryan Cranston said he was stung on his private part after being covered in 60,000 bees.

The Breaking Bad star was left helpless, however, once informing the beekeeper of the sensitive spot he was stung, as Cranston recounted the apiarist responding, "You're on your own. I'm not going to help you."

At this point, Stephen Colbert was hooked on the story and pried for more details, as the late-night host questioned how Cranston "only thought he got stung" in such a painful place.

"Do you have a really insensitive s------? the comedian asked, as Cranston exclaimed, "No! I have a very sensitive s------."

MORE ON:
Bryan Cranston

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Stephen Colbert questioned how Bryan Cranston was successfully covered in 60,000 bees.
Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Stephen Colbert questioned how Bryan Cranston was successfully covered in 60,000 bees.

Still curious about the shocking ordeal, Colbert followed up with, "How did they get the bees on you?"

Cranston explained how pheromones from the queen were placed all over his body with the exception of his face, which was covered in insect repellent in order to keep the area bee-free so viewers of the show could recognize him.

Bryan Cranston Returns as Hal in 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival

Image of Bryan Cranston participated in several hilarious stunts for 'Malcolm in the Middle.'
Source: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Bryan Cranston participated in several hilarious stunts for 'Malcolm in the Middle.'

Colbert then pulled photos from other hilarious stunts Cranston participated in on Malcolm in the Middle — including times he was strapped to a bus, covered in blue paint and shaved completely during the very first episode of the show.

Cranston had stopped by the late-night show to promote Hulu's revival of the series, Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, which premiered on Friday, April 10, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.