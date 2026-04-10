Bryan Cranston Recalls Brutally Being Stung 'Twice' on His Scrotum While Wearing 60,000 Bees for 'Malcolm in the Middle' Episode
April 10 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET
Bryan Cranston endured physical torture while committing to a hilarious bit on the set of Malcolm in the Middle.
During a guest appearance on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the famed actor, 70, recalled being brutally stung "twice" on his private part during Season 1 of the beloved sitcom.
Cranston, who starred as patriarch Hal in the series, shared a "true story" behind an infamous scene where his character was covered in bees by Malcolm and his friends.
'I Had 60,000 Bees on Me'
"I had 60,000 bees on me and I was stung twice," he revealed. "And a couple things that you realize when you're wearing 60,000 bees, you should not be surprised if you get stung."
Cranston hilariously continued, "I went, 'Oh, I think I got stung.' And the bee wrangler said he's ready to scrape it off, right? He goes, 'Where is it?' And I go, 'On my s------.' "
'You're on Your Own'
The Breaking Bad star was left helpless, however, once informing the beekeeper of the sensitive spot he was stung, as Cranston recounted the apiarist responding, "You're on your own. I'm not going to help you."
At this point, Stephen Colbert was hooked on the story and pried for more details, as the late-night host questioned how Cranston "only thought he got stung" in such a painful place.
"Do you have a really insensitive s------? the comedian asked, as Cranston exclaimed, "No! I have a very sensitive s------."
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Still curious about the shocking ordeal, Colbert followed up with, "How did they get the bees on you?"
Cranston explained how pheromones from the queen were placed all over his body with the exception of his face, which was covered in insect repellent in order to keep the area bee-free so viewers of the show could recognize him.
Bryan Cranston Returns as Hal in 'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival
Colbert then pulled photos from other hilarious stunts Cranston participated in on Malcolm in the Middle — including times he was strapped to a bus, covered in blue paint and shaved completely during the very first episode of the show.
Cranston had stopped by the late-night show to promote Hulu's revival of the series, Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, which premiered on Friday, April 10, on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.