Bryan Cranston Urges Shia LaBeouf to 'Get Some Help' After Disgraced Actor's New Orleans Brawl Arrest
April 16 2026, Published 6:11 p.m. ET
Bryan Cranston didn't mince words when telling Shia LaBeouf to get help following his latest run-in with the law.
The veteran actor, 70, made the comment during an interview with Malcolm in the Middle co-star Frankie Muniz uploaded to Esquire's YouTube on Wednesday, April 15.
The disgraced actor's name came up as the two were discussing Muniz, 40, turning down the lead role in Disney's 2003 film Holes, which went to LaBeouf, 39.
'You Could've Had Shia LaBeouf’s Life'
"I wonder what my career or life would’ve been [had I done ‘Holes’ instead]," Muniz said. "What could’ve come with it? Would I have been taken more seriously as an actor?"
"You could’ve had Shia LaBeouf’s life," Cranston quipped while making a face, before adding, "Keep that one in. Shia, get some help."
Muniz, who passed on the role to star in Agent Cody Banks, laughed in response to Breaking Bad alum's statement.
Shia LaBeouf Was Arrested on February 17
LaBeouf was arrested after getting into an alleged brawl outside a bar in New Orleans during Mardi Gras in February.
According to eye witnesses, the incident occurred after staff at bar escorted the Transformers star out of the establishment.
In a video shared by TMZ, he was seen struggling to get up after being knocked to the ground. A man could be heard saying, "We gon' beat the f--- out you, boy. Chill!"
He's facing two charges of simple battery, according to court docs obtained by the outlet.
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Shia LaBeouf Was Court Ordered to Attend Rehab in 2017
The Even Stevens actor was previously forced to attend rehab following a 2017 arrest in Georgia for public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
But after his recent arrest, LaBeouf rejected the idea of getting help, claiming he doesn't think he has a problem with alcohol in an interview posted to YouTube on February 28.
"My behavior [was] bulls---. I gotta deal with that," he admitted. "Does that mean I gotta go to rehab again? I’m just not into it. I don’t think my answers are there. I just don’t … I genuinely don’t. If I genuinely did, I’d go."
Shia LaBeouf Doesn't Think He Has a Drinking Problem
"I don’t think I have a drinking problem," he went on. "I think I have a different problem, and I’m gonna address it … I think I have a small man complex. I think it’s something that has to do with anger and ego more than my drinking."
"That’s where I’m at now on my journey, and I’m trying to navigate it. I’ll figure it out," he added.