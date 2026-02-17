Shia LaBeouf Treated by Paramedics After Arrest in Alleged Mardi Gras Street Brawl

Article continues below advertisement

Shia LaBeouf ended his Mardi Gras in an ambulance. The Holes actor, 39, was arrested during an alleged brawl outside a bar in New Orleans' French Quarter, a news outlet reported on Tuesday, February 17. He faces two charges of simple battery, according to court docs obtained by the outlet.

Shia LaBeouf Was Arrested in New Orleans

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf was arrested after an alleged brawl in New Orleans.

The incident, which happened just after midnight, began after the actor was escorted out of the bar by staff, according to an eyewitness. The star reportedly walked down the block before looping back around to the front of the bar, where paramedics treated him. In another video shared by the outlet, LaBeouf can be seen laughing with paramedics, while another clip captured him inside a parked ambulance flashing its lights.

Shia LaBeouf Is 'Terrorizing' New Orleans

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf is 'terrorizing the city,' according to local bartenders.

Multiple outlets reported that the Transformers actor has been in the city since February 12. LaBeouf – who has had a history of abuse and alcoholism – was described as "somewhat belligerent" while visiting a bar on February 15. “He is terrorizing the city!” a bartender, who served him over the weekend, told an outlet.

Shia LaBeouf Struggled With Sobriety Over the Years

Source: MEGA Shia LaBeouf was known for his relationship with FKA Twigs.

The Even Stevens actor has been on and off in his sobriety over the years. In 2020, his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs accused him of emotionally, physically and mentally abusing her throughout their one-year relationship. One of her most shocking claims against him was that he allegedly knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted infection without informing her of his diagnosis. “LaBeouf admitted that he had never told Tahliah about his condition before, even though they had been sexually intimate for many months,” court documents alleged about the singer. "Further, LaBeouf admitted that he had experienced a flare-up of his disease’s symptoms in December 2019, but worked to hide his outward symptoms from Tahliah by applying makeup."

FKA Twigs Dropped Her Lawsuit in July 2025

Source: MEGA FKA Twigs dropped her lawsuit against her ex in July 2025.