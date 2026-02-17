Shia LaBeouf Treated by Paramedics After Arrest in Alleged Mardi Gras Street Brawl
Feb. 17 2026, Published 11:52 a.m. ET
Shia LaBeouf ended his Mardi Gras in an ambulance.
The Holes actor, 39, was arrested during an alleged brawl outside a bar in New Orleans' French Quarter, a news outlet reported on Tuesday, February 17. He faces two charges of simple battery, according to court docs obtained by the outlet.
Shia LaBeouf Was Arrested in New Orleans
The incident, which happened just after midnight, began after the actor was escorted out of the bar by staff, according to an eyewitness.
The star reportedly walked down the block before looping back around to the front of the bar, where paramedics treated him.
In another video shared by the outlet, LaBeouf can be seen laughing with paramedics, while another clip captured him inside a parked ambulance flashing its lights.
Shia LaBeouf Is 'Terrorizing' New Orleans
Multiple outlets reported that the Transformers actor has been in the city since February 12.
LaBeouf – who has had a history of abuse and alcoholism – was described as "somewhat belligerent" while visiting a bar on February 15.
“He is terrorizing the city!” a bartender, who served him over the weekend, told an outlet.
Shia LaBeouf Struggled With Sobriety Over the Years
The Even Stevens actor has been on and off in his sobriety over the years. In 2020, his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs accused him of emotionally, physically and mentally abusing her throughout their one-year relationship.
One of her most shocking claims against him was that he allegedly knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted infection without informing her of his diagnosis.
“LaBeouf admitted that he had never told Tahliah about his condition before, even though they had been sexually intimate for many months,” court documents alleged about the singer. "Further, LaBeouf admitted that he had experienced a flare-up of his disease’s symptoms in December 2019, but worked to hide his outward symptoms from Tahliah by applying makeup."
FKA Twigs Dropped Her Lawsuit in July 2025
In her lawsuit, Twigs, 38, alleged that his "over-the-top" displays of affection earned her trust early on, but their relationship eventually turned abusive.
"I just thought to myself, no one is ever going to believe me," she told The New York Times at the time. "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life. I don't think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that's the thing. It can happen to anybody."
More than four years after her initial filings, the "Cellophane" singer filed to dismiss her lawsuit against her ex in July 2025.
"Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court," her lawyer released a joint statment with LaBeouf’s attorney Shawn Holley. "While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future."