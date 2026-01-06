or
Bryan Kohberger's Sister Says She Warned Him to 'Be Careful' After Idaho Murders

image of Bryan Kohberger
Source: MEGA

The sister of killer Bryan Kohberger told her brother to 'be careful' after learning about the Idaho Murders in 2022.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 5 2026, Published 9:11 p.m. ET

The sister of Bryan Kohberger, the man convicted in the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, has broken her silence.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Melissa Kohberger described her alarm in the days following the November 2022 attack in Moscow, Idaho, where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were fatally stabbed inside an off-campus home.

At the time, the suspect’s identity remained unknown.

Image of Bryan Kohberger's sister said she texted her brother to 'be careful' after learning about the Idaho murders.
Source: MEGA

Bryan Kohberger's sister Melissa said she texted her brother to 'be careful' after learning about the Idaho murders.

"Bryan, you are running outside and this psycho killer is on the loose," Melissa told him, per the outlet. "Be careful."

Bryan was getting his Ph.D. in criminology nearby at Washington State University.

In response to her message, he thanked her and assured her he would stay safe, she told the paper.

A 'Prank'

Melissa also shared that the family once felt pride in her brother’s academic achievements and in his overcoming a heroin addiction earlier in life.

"We were all so proud of him because he had overcome so much," she told the outlet.

She said her brother turned a corner after rehab and was shocked to learn he was arrested in connection with the murders.

At first, she said she thought his arrest was a "prank."

"I have always been a person who has spoken up for what was right," she explained. "If I ever had a reason to believe my brother did anything, I would have turned him in."

Life in Prision

Authorities arrested Bryan at his family’s Pennsylvania home on December 30, 2022, after linking his DNA to evidence found at the Idaho crime scene.

In July 2025, he pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in exchange for prosecutors dropping the pursuit of the death penalty.

Bryan was sentenced to four consecutive life terms without parole.

'It's Confusing'

Image of Bryan Kohberger was convicted of killing four college students.
Source: MEGA

Bryan Kohberger was convicted of killing four college students.

Melissa said she has added the names and birthdays of all four victims to her digital calendar so she receives reminders to remember them, while their mother prays for the victims’ families every day.

She shared that during the recent holidays, the family experienced moments of grief over Bryan’s absence but were quickly reminded of the far greater loss endured by the victims’ loved ones.

"It’s confusing," Melissa said. "It's painful. It’s like being victimized but not really being a victim."

