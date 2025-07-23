Bryan Kohberger Sentenced to Life in Prison for 'Evil' Murders of 4 University of Idaho Students

Bryan Kohberger will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

The convicted killer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after confessing to the murders of four University of Idaho college students — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin — as part of a guilty plea deal.

The 30-year-old former PhD student of criminology narrowly avoided the death penalty by admitting to breaking into the victims' home and brutally stabbing them to death in November 2022.

Kohberger will likely be sent to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution — the state's only maximum-security prison — opened in 1989 to hold Idaho's "most disruptive male residents."