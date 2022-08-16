Female CEOs: Bryanne DeGoede, The Charismatic Founder Of BLND PR
After being born and raised in Los Angeles, Bryanne DeGoede decided to leave the city for college. She spent four years at UC San Diego before returning home to LA. Armed with a Communications Degree and a heart set on success, she was ready to begin her next adventure.
Bryanne’s first position at a media company in Los Angeles helped her quickly learn the ropes in what is infamously known to be a cutthroat industry. Observing the habits of editors in retail and lifestyle industries helped her develop a keen understanding for the inner workings of the business. From dealing with demanding clients to networking at industry events, she also learned how to navigate the tumultuous social landscape of Los Angeles.
It wasn’t until her job in advertising and public relations that she began to realize her dream of opening her own firm. Over her 15 years of experience in various communications roles, she saw how businesses large and small could use the power of media to reach their target audiences. She knew that there was a real need for a full-scale public relations agency in her hometown. With her keen eye for detail and her natural ability to build relationships, Bryanne quickly moved to make her vision a reality.
In 2014, Bryanne took a leap of faith and launched her own PR firm—BLND PR. Bryanne is an entrepreneur at heart, and her experience in the communications industry has allowed her to build a successful business from the ground up. Today, BLND PR is one of the leading boutique PR firms in the country, and Bryanne remains at the helm, guiding her team to continued success. Thanks to her visionary leadership, BLND PR has become a force to be reckoned with in the world of public relations.
“Believe it or not, the path to success is not always a solo journey. In fact, many successful people are those who have built strong relationships and networks along the way. One quote that I live by is Zig Ziglar’s ‘You can get wherever you want in life if you help enough other people get to where they want to be.’” Bryanne says as she looks back on her journey.
“I love that quote because it holds so true. I think of the big picture when it comes to relationships, and I want to focus on building real connections. That has been a major key to my success both professionally and personally. When you focus on helping others reach their goals, you will find that your own goals become much easier to achieve. In a world that is increasingly competitive, it is important to remember that we are all in this together. By working together and supporting one another, we can all reach our full potential.”
