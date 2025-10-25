Bryan Gumbel Health Update: Retired 'Today' Star 'Expected to Recover' Fully After Sudden Hospitalization

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Gumbel is expected to be OK after finding himself in the emergency room last week. According to a source, the retired Today show star is "expected to recover" fully after being from his Manhattan apartment on Monday night, October 20, at around 9 p.m. "He's not dying," a source with knowledge of the emergency situation confirmed to Page Six.

Bryant Gumbel, 77, Rushed to Hospital for 'Medical Emergency'

Source: MEGA The retired ‘Today’ host was rushed to the hospital on Monday night, October 20.

As OK! previously reported, news broke on Tuesday, October 21, that the 77-year-old had been rushed to the hospital after suffering some sort of "medical emergency" last week. An insider told TMZ at the time that Gumbel was taken out of his home on a gurney and had still been at the hospital as of Wednesday, October 22, but was doing "OK." It hasn’t been confirmed at this time whether Gumbel has officially returned home, though the first source claimed to Page Six that they were optimistic he would be discharged on Thursday, October 23. It’s unclear what "medical emergency" Gumbel faced, as it’s reportedly being kept private. "They’re being extremely tight-lipped about it," the insider confessed.

Inside Bryant Gumbel's Health Woes

Source: MEGA Bryant Gumbel was taken to the hospital via ambulance after suffering a ‘medical emergency.’

Gumbel’s health woes come more than a decade after he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009. That year, the news anchor was forced to undergo surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his lung, which he opened up about during a guest appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly. "It’s nothing to hide from," the dad-of-two said. "They opened up my chest, they took a malignant tumor and they took part of my lung and they took some other goodies." In 2010, Gumbel provided an update to People, sharing, "I'm still doing well. Doctors tell me I’m free and clear, so I hope for better times. I’ve got very little to complain about."

Bryant Gumbel Married Wife Hilary in 2002

Source: MEGA Bryant Gumbel has ben married to his wife, Hilary, since 2002.

The Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel host has been married twice and shares two kids — son Bradley and daughter Jillian — with his ex-wife, June Baranco. The former sportscaster and Baranco tied the knot in 1973 and divorced in 2001. The following year, Bryant married his current wife, Hilary Gumbel, who broke silence after her husband’s hospitalization via Instagram with the word "gratitude" written in front of a sun-lit background and an autumn tree.

Source: MEGA Bryant Gumbel starred on the ‘Today’ show for 15 years.